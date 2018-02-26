Eco-Conscious Tosai Sushi Opens at Westfield Century City

Before there was Whole Foods, Mrs. Gooch’s was one of the first natural foods stores in Los Angeles. It also was one of the first to offer sushi, something relatively new and exotic in Los Angeles.

When the mega-chain gobbled up Mrs. Gooch's, along with other mom-and-pop markets across the Southland, sushi chef Tonny Soesanto came along with it. His product became so popular that he launched Kikka Sushi 30 years ago and went on to become one of the biggest sushi suppliers in the Los Angeles area.

Now, together with master chef Ando Yoshiharu, Soesanto is celebrating the launch of his new concept, Tosai Sushi, an easily accessible, eco-conscious restaurant serving high-quality sushi in the food court of the newly remodeled Westfield Mall in Century City.