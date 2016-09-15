Echo Park's Pizza Buona Reopens Today

L.A. Weekly

Pizza lovers across Los Angeles woke up happy today. Echo Park's almost legendary Pizza Buona is reopening, one block away from the location it occupied from 1959 to 2015.

The restaurant had a rough go of it in its last few years at the original location on the southwest corner of Sunset and Alvarado. A car crashed into the restaurant (no one was seriously injured) in 2012, and in 2015 a rent increase priced the owners out of the building. The team behind Silver Lake Italian restaurant Alimento plans to move into the location, naming its restaurant Cosa Buona in homage to its predecessor.

Pizza Buona has an expanded menu and increased prices, but is sticking to comfort-food offerings such as pastas and sub sandwiches, in addition to pizza. The Rustica, the restaurant's signature pizza with green peppers, marinated tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and Parmesan — and optional shrimp — is still the centerpiece of the menu.

Pizza Buona opens at 11 a.m. today.

922 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park; (213) 413-0800, pizzabuonala.com.

