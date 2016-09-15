menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Echo Park's Pizza Buona Reopens Today

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:22 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Echo Park's Pizza Buona Reopens Today
L.A. Weekly
A A

Pizza lovers across Los Angeles woke up happy today. Echo Park's almost legendary Pizza Buona is reopening, one block away from the location it occupied from 1959 to 2015.

Related Stories

The restaurant had a rough go of it in its last few years at the original location on the southwest corner of Sunset and Alvarado. A car crashed into the restaurant (no one was seriously injured) in 2012, and in 2015 a rent increase priced the owners out of the building. The team behind Silver Lake Italian restaurant Alimento plans to move into the location, naming its restaurant Cosa Buona in homage to its predecessor.

Pizza Buona has an expanded menu and increased prices, but is sticking to comfort-food offerings such as pastas and sub sandwiches, in addition to pizza. The Rustica, the restaurant's signature pizza with green peppers, marinated tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and Parmesan — and optional shrimp — is still the centerpiece of the menu.

Pizza Buona opens at 11 a.m. today.

922 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park; (213) 413-0800, pizzabuonala.com.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >