 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
EatalyEXPAND
Eataly
Courtesy HL Group

Eataly, Derive, Park's Set for L.A. Weekly’s Essentials on March 25

Michele Stueven | February 9, 2018 | 1:33pm
AA

L.A. Weekly is gearing up again for The Essentials, our annual dining event celebrating the best food and drink in the city. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, dozens of restaurants will be offering samples at the event at California Market Center.

We are doing the tasting and the testing so we can share the essential restaurants we have selected for our special issue, which will be on newsstands Thursday, March 22.

Among the eateries confirmed so far who'll be there to showcase their signature bites are Eataly, Pedalers Fork, Osteria Venice West, the Mar Vista, Gus's, Park's BBQ, Sichuan Impression, Philippe's, Dérive, Here's Looking at You, Manhattan House Restaurant, Toscana, Jitlada, the Hungry Cat, Freshwater Dumpling and Noodle House, Tsujita L.A., Rollin' Creamery, Guerrilla Tacos and Baroo.

Tickets, which include unlimited food samples, beer, wine and cocktail tastings, are on sale now. Act fast, though, because tickets at the door (if there are any left) will be more expensive. Ticket information is here: essentials.laweekly.com/tickets.

Popular Stories

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >