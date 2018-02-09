Eataly, Derive, Park's Set for L.A. Weekly’s Essentials on March 25

L.A. Weekly is gearing up again for The Essentials, our annual dining event celebrating the best food and drink in the city. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, dozens of restaurants will be offering samples at the event at California Market Center.
We are doing the tasting and the testing so we can share the essential restaurants we have selected for our special issue, which will be on newsstands Thursday, March 22.
Among the eateries confirmed so far who'll be there to showcase their signature bites are Eataly, Pedalers Fork, Osteria Venice West, the Mar Vista, Gus's, Park's BBQ, Sichuan Impression, Philippe's, Dérive, Here's Looking at You, Manhattan House Restaurant, Toscana, Jitlada, the Hungry Cat, Freshwater Dumpling and Noodle House, Tsujita L.A., Rollin' Creamery, Guerrilla Tacos and Baroo.
Tickets, which include unlimited food samples, beer, wine and cocktail tastings, are on sale now. Act fast, though, because tickets at the door (if there are any left) will be more expensive. Ticket information is here: essentials.laweekly.com/tickets.
