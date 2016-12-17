Eat Your Way Through The Holidays With These Wintry L.A. Food and Restaurant Recommendations

EXPAND Salvadorean tamales at Gigi's Bakery. Gigi's Bakery

Santa won't be the only one enjoying cookies and milk this year. We have all your food needs for the holidays below, take a look!

Be a Holiday Party Hero- Bring These Tamales to a Gathering

Tamales have long been associated with Christmas, especially in parts of Mexico and the U.S. Southwest where las posadas, neighborhood parades commemorating Mary's search for shelter, are celebrated. Since tamales are so portable, they're the perfect food to bring over to peoples' houses — in other words, ideal for las posadas.

Oysters with caviar, one of the dishes being served at 71Above's New Year's Eve celebration Anne Fishbein

New Year's Eve Dinners in Los Angeles for Every Imaginable Need

If ever there was a year to celebrate putting behind us, it's 2016. To make sure you celebrate properly, in the way that works best for your style and budget, we've put together a list of New Year's Eve dinners refined by attribute. Want live music? We've got that. Want an insane blowout? There are plenty of those. We even have some picks for the economically minded. We even have a section for non–meat eaters.

The Best Christmas Spirit in L.A. Is at Tam O'Shanter

Christmas in Los Angeles is anything you want it to be — tamales on the beach, say, or dim sum in Pasadena or a hike in Malibu. This breadth of choices is the best thing about L.A. any time of year. And sometimes it's fun, in a holiday season, to indulge in the most cheeseball, the most stereotypical and British of Christmas tropes: tinsel, garland, boughs of holly, heavy foods, warm boozy drinks, fireplaces and, yes, carolers. Atwater's Tam O'Shanter goes all in on that for the entire month of December, and it is a delight.

The Best Cookies in Los Angeles for Bringing Holiday Cheer

An abundance of cookies is one of the greatest things about December. Here are some of the best bakeries in L.A. for holiday-themed cookies this time of year.

Forget Holiday Cookies, L.A. Needs Holiday Doughnuts

Though we stand by our list of the best Christmas cookies in L.A., it occurred to us that we were ignoring the obvious: Los Angeles is a doughnut town. Why aren't holiday doughnuts more celebrated and sought after?

Kick Off 2017 With Carbs and Cocktails — These Are L.A.'s Best New Year's Day Brunches

Given that New Year's Day falls on a weekend this year, it's practically an obligation to keep the party going. That's right, the stroke of midnight doesn't indicate anything this year, because you'll be deep in revelry all the way through Sunday night. This New Year's Day is one tailor-made for a big brunch — many of you make a habit of Sunday brunch anyway, holiday or not, so on this day, just make it a bit more celebratory. Get table cakes and table bacon, and have a third bloody. (You better have Lyft on your phone.) Happy New Year!

