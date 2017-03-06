Eat Some of the Best Pork Dishes in the City at This Koreatown Restaurant

EXPAND Danny Liao

It's a commonly accepted trope in contemporary American society that if you're going to eat animals, you should do them justice: honor the fallen by eating only thoughtfully-cooked, really well-conceived dead animal dishes.

And Ham Ji Park in Koreatown does just that with pork. I can't speak to the restaurant's sourcing, but once the restaurant has the pig parts in hand, it does its most excellent work with two dishes that use somewhat less-utilized parts of the animal.

Related Stories The 10 Best Restaurants in Koreatown

The pork ribs are the first. They are just slightly spicy, a little sweet and caramelized on the edges. They're also presented on a huge and sizzling platter with all full array of traditional banchan. (This is a place that's great to come to with a huge and pork-focused appetite, or a group of about four.)

EXPAND Danny Liao

The other must-order dish is the pork neck stew, known as gamjatang. There are whole potatoes in there, that can be eaten in whole tuber form or mashed a bit into the broth, making it a thicker dish. And the tender meat is so rich it instantly reminds you why the trash cuts are actually the best cuts.

It's still 45 degrees at night this week. Go get some ribs and stew.

3407 W. Sixth St., Koreatown. (213) 365-8773.

