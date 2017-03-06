menu

Eat Some of the Best Pork Dishes in the City at This Koreatown Restaurant

Green Tea Lattes and Breakfast Jars Arrive in Silver Lake


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eat Some of the Best Pork Dishes in the City at This Koreatown Restaurant

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Eat Some of the Best Pork Dishes in the City at This Koreatown RestaurantEXPAND
Danny Liao
A A

It's a commonly accepted trope in contemporary American society that if you're going to eat animals, you should do them justice: honor the fallen by eating only thoughtfully-cooked, really well-conceived dead animal dishes.

And Ham Ji Park in Koreatown does just that with pork. I can't speak to the restaurant's sourcing, but once the restaurant has the pig parts in hand, it does its most excellent work with two dishes that use somewhat less-utilized parts of the animal.

Related Stories

The pork ribs are the first. They are just slightly spicy, a little sweet and caramelized on the edges. They're also presented on a huge and sizzling platter with all full array of traditional banchan. (This is a place that's great to come to with a huge and pork-focused appetite, or a group of about four.)

Eat Some of the Best Pork Dishes in the City at This Koreatown RestaurantEXPAND
Danny Liao

The other must-order dish is the pork neck stew, known as gamjatang. There are whole potatoes in there, that can be eaten in whole tuber form or mashed a bit into the broth, making it a thicker dish. And the tender meat is so rich it instantly reminds you why the trash cuts are actually the best cuts.

It's still 45 degrees at night this week. Go get some ribs and stew.

3407 W. Sixth St., Koreatown. (213) 365-8773.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >