Downtown's Everson Royce Bar Is Named One of the Country's Best Bars of All Time

Esquire magazine compiles a list of the greatest bars in America every year. They're not the best new bars, just straight-up the best bars in the country, no matter where they are or how long they've been there. And in 2017, Los Angeles got a new addition in the drinker's hall of fame.

Everson Royce, also known as ERB, has made it to the list, a few years after it opened its doors. It makes sense that it took a while — it's always been a quality establishment, but in the past year really got comfortable with itself, experimenting with cocktails that use unusual liquors.

The patio is specifically mentioned in Esquire's accolades — it has one of L.A.'s few bocce courts — as is its food. The magazine calls it "bar snacks," though I'd argue the menu is a little more substantial than that.

ERB is joined on the list this year by other California establishments Bar Agricole in San Francisco and Elsie's in Santa Barbara.

See Esquire's full list here.

1936 E. 7th St., Downtown. (213) 335-6166, erbla.com.

