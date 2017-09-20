A Downtown Distillery Uses L.A.'s Favorite Restaurants as Infusion Inspiration

EXPAND Courtesy Greenbar Distillery

Downtown's Greenbar Distillery, which bills itself as the first distillery in Los Angeles since Prohibition, has this year created a new bottle, called City Bright. This gin is an ode to L.A., according to founders Litty Mathew and Melkon Khosrovian.

"This gin comes from our love for Los Angeles' immigrant restaurants," Mathew said in an email. "Eating fresh mint at the Armenian sandwich shop. Drinking lapsang souchong tea at our favorite Sichuan restaurant. Indian spices in Mexican tortas." Read on to see which restaurants in particular inspired Mathew and Khosrovian in the making of this gin. It's an excellent guide to understanding L.A. and tasting the best the county has to offer.

Los Cinco Puntos

"Longtime Boyle Heights favorite has among the best burritos but also a little market with dried chilies and other Mexican cooking essentials."

3300 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights; (323) 261-4084, los5puntos.com.

Tandoori chicken at Al-Watan Garrett Snyder

Al Watan

"No trip to LAX is complete without a refueling stop in Inglewood. Strong spices, mellowed out with long cooking, are what make Pakistani comfort foods a favorite."

13619 S. Inglewood Ave., Hawthorne; (310) 644-6395, alwatanrestaurant.com.

Varouj's Kabobs

"It’s the bright salads with lots of lemon and mint that bring us to this Glendale spot. Great counterpoint to the lamb kebabs."

1110 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale; facebook.com/varoujskabobs.

Siam Sunset

"This is the real Hollywood power breakfast. Porridges and side dishes with lots of kaffir lime and basil."

5265 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 467-8935.

Best Noodle House

"The San Gabriel Valley has plenty of Sichuan-style restaurants. But we love this one for its balance of tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorn, star anise and cassia, especially in cold dishes."

9329 Valley Blvd., Rosemead; (626) 782-7432, bestnoodlehouse.com.

Skaf Lebanese Cuisine

"Glendale knows what to do with mint. It’s usually served with the minced raw beef kibbeh nayeh. Cinnamon in the chicken soup is unusual and tasty."

367 N. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale; (818) 551-5540.

Lindo Oaxaca

"South L.A. showcase for ancho chilies and lime and to hang out with people who like mole."

322 E. Washington Blvd., downtown; (213) 749-8723.

Thali meal at Surati Farsan James Gordon

Surati Farsan

"Mostly a snack shop but important if you want every spice in the same bite."

11814 186th St., Artesia; (562) 860-2310, suratifarsan.com.

Thien An Bo 7 Mon

"This is the place you go with eight of your closest friends. The star anise in the broths and unusual fresh herbs like 'fish' mint, Vietnamese cilantro and lemon balm have kept us going back for years."

8837 Valley Blvd., Rosemead; (626) 286-6665.

Ruen Pair's pork jerky Colin Young-Wolff

Ruen Pair

"We usually run into someone we know at this stalwart of the East Hollywood Thai scene. Sometimes we go just to have the lime and chili dipping sauce served with the beef jerky."

5257 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 466-0153, ruenpairla.com.

Quesadillas JaJaJa Betty

"Next to the produce mart in DTLA, this truck has been a favorite since we moved here. We first tasted herbs like papalo, the arugla-/watercress-like herb, here. All of Betty’s salsas are outstanding."

facebook.com/quesadillasjajajabetty.

