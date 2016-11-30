Downtown L.A. Restaurants: A Beginner's Guide

Pork testa with shiso and capers at Orsa & Winston. Anne Fishbein

Downtown Los Angeles is home to a big chunk of the restaurants that can be counted as the city's best. Locals and tourists alike are eager to explore this area’s culinary scene — but, if downtown is new to you, it can be intimidating, what with its distinct sub-neighborhoods and sprawl and sheer number of worthy destinations. So, here is a guide to starting your DTLA culinary journey. Each restaurant is categorized by occasion ("I want noodles" counts as an occasion), the better to plan your culinary jaunt.

Slicing the dough for the focaccia di Recco at Factory Kitchen. Anne Fishbein

Indulging: The Factory Kitchen

Here is a restaurant that doesn’t hide its love for cheese, bread, and pasta. In fact, the success of The Factory Kitchen has in many ways relied on those staples, proving that a tradition of fresh ingredients and handmade dishes can directly compete with modern trends. But it’s not just the food that makes The Factory Kitchen one of the best sources of calorie bombs in L.A. — the popular restaurant also offers a killer cocktail menu and wine list. Remember, Uber and Lyft exist!

1300 Factory Pl.; (213) 996-6000, thefactorykitchen.com.



EXPAND Tinga taco at Guisado's. Anne Fishbein

Mexican food: Guisados

In true L.A. fashion, Guisados offers well-made, straightforward food, and the restaurant is a runaway hit. It's a mini-chain now, but this original Boyle Heights location (just a touch outside downtown) still offers the simple stews-on-tortillas menu that first drew flocks of people to its doors. (Though now the restaurant has breakfast tacos, too.) And, in an effort to further support the spirit of DTLA, Guisados features a series of rotating, locally made art as part of their Featured Artist Program.

2100 East Cesar E Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights; (213) 627-7565, guisados.co.



EXPAND Faith & Flower

A special occasion: Faith & Flower

Ever inch of Faith & Flower's design is impressive. From the chandeliers to the green glassware to the curved booths, the design is reminiscent of Great Gatsby-era indulgence, and includes a bar, dining room, private dining room and patio, all of which are likely to be packed on weekend nights. With its raw bar, seasonal cocktails and handmade pastas — and especially its showman-like service, with flaming cocktails and the like — it’s the perfect DTLA destination for meeting a significant other’s parents, celebrating an anniversary or impressing an out-of-town business client.

705 W 9th St.; (213) 239-0642, faithandflowerla.com.

Ted Soqui

A slice of L.A. history (with a side of roast beef): Philippe The Original

No conversation about the DTLA food scene would be complete without the inclusion of Philippe the Original. A historic landmark that first opened in 1908, Philippe The Original is widely credited with the invention of the French Dip sandwich. Unless you believe that Cole's invented it, of course. Philippe's still serves up thousands of orders of their juicy roast beef classic every year. Sure, customers may need to take a number and get comfortable for a while before getting their hands on one, but the wait is nothing compared to the opportunity to taste a true slice of L.A. history.

1001 Alameda St.; (213) 628-3781, philippes.com.



EXPAND Laure Joliet

Girls' Night Out: Redbird

Spirited and bright, Redbird’s indoor-outdoor design, new American cuisine and inventive cocktail selections attract a lively mix of food obsessives and local professionals with some cash to spend, as well as big celebratory groups. Redbird is especially popular with the latter, who appreciate the accommodating nature of the sprawling space and diverse menu, which features everything from head cheese to avocado salad. It’s perfect for girls' (or boys'!) night out — especially if you want to impress your friends with your food scene knowledge.

114 E 2nd St.; (213) 788-1191, redbird.la.



EXPAND Chef Mario Christerna of The Briks Restaurant NotedMedia

Challenge your worldview: The Briks

These days, it seems like a lot of restaurants could be described as serving "global cuisine," a blanket descriptor that's become a catch-all for concepts that don't fall into a more definitive description. But at The Briks, an inventive eatery named after a traditional North African puff pastry dish, global cuisine isn't just a buzzword, it's a driving force. Though he was raised in Boyle Heights, Chicano chef Mario Christena's menu reaches into every corner of the globe; guests will find everything from Spanish-style flatbreads called cocas to Israeli couscous, tempeh served with a za'atar sauce, harissa mac and cheese and a selection of homemade agua frescas on the menu.

1111 S Hope St. #110s; (213) 746-7766, thebriks.com.



Cereal Killer Cheesecake ($6.25 per slice) is one of the Pie Hole's more creative options. Chelsee Lowe

On a rainy day: The Pie Hole

Rainy days may be rare in L.A., but that just means all the more reason to celebrate with warm sweaters, boots and (most importantly) a warm meal whenever there's a little water in the sky. Downtown, there’s no better go-to for comfort food than The Pie Hole’s Arts District location, a cozy neighborhood spot offering a range of savory and sweet pies. The menu changes seasonally, but can’t-miss classics include the mac ‘n’ cheese (yes, mac and cheese inside a pie), the s’mores and the breakfast hand pie.

714 Traction Ave.; (213) 537-0115, thepieholela.com.





Sugar snap, burrata, meyer lemon, basil seed at Orsa & Winston. Photo: Anne Fishbein

Try a tasting menu: Orsa & Winston

With its menu of Asian-Italian dishes, artfully crafted tableware and excellent service, Orsa & Winston is, simply, the kind of place you take someone you care about. Named for chef-owner Josef Centeno's two (totally adorable) dogs, Orsa & Winston is not just his brainchild, it's his labor of love. Though diners are welcome to order a-la-carte, the star of the show here is the tasting menu, a six-course experience that often comes with add-ons. For those visiting for a special occasion (perhaps a proposal? anniversary? overdue thank-you to your parents for putting up with you for all these years?), Orsa & Winston also offers a "super omakase," a 20-course menu available with 48 hours advance notice.

122 W 4th St.; (213) 687-0300, orsaandwinston.com.



EXPAND Miro

Architecture ogling: Miro

One of the newer additions to DTLA’s financial district, Miro’s corner-front architecture is enough to make anyone stop and stare ... and then perhaps go inside. Part whisky bar, part restaurant, the two-level space features an oversized bar, a large private dining room, two main dining rooms and a basement tasting room, all designed according to an aesthetic centered on geometric skylights, mid-century modern furniture and unique light fixtures. The attention to detail continues across the menu, where diners are treated to dishes including wood-grilled figs, roasted bone marrow, squid ink corzetti, housemade charcuterie and wood-fired pizzas.

888 Wilshire Blvd.; (213) 988-8880, mirorestaurant.com.





Shredded pork bowl and gyoza at Daikokuya A. Scattergood

Best for comfort food: Daikokuya

It wouldn't be a culinary trip through DTLA without a stop in Little Tokyo — and when it comes to Little Tokyo, Daikokuya is one of the greats. Sure, it's not topping any trend lists these days, but the beloved ramen and rice bowl shop has been around long before noodle soup became trendy, and hasn't wavered in its ability to continue to warm hearts (and stomach) with its thick broths. The hole-in-the-wall joint may boast an almost constant wait, but after a tough week at work, a bowl of Daikokuya ramen feels like a much-needed warm hug.

372 E. First St.; (213) 626-1680, dkramen.com.

