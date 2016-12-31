Don't Read When Hungry! Here Are Our Most Popular Food Lists of 2016

EXPAND OTIUM - It's still the early days for former French Laundry chef Timothy Hollingsworth's grand-statement restaurant adjacent to the Broad Museum. But there's barely a room in town with more energy and excitement than Otium, which – with a Damien Hirst mural covering an outside wall – is a piece of artwork in and of itself. Sierra Prescott

We know you love lists, so of course we had to give you a rundown of all of our top food lists from this year! If you find yourself craving fried chicken, can't figure out where to eat in Pasadena or are in the mood for ice cream, then we've got you covered.

The 10 Best Restaurants in Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown's explosive growth has been one of the most widely discussed topics in the restaurant world for the past few years. Now we are beginning to see those planted seeds bear delicious, delicious fruit.

L.A. Weekly

The 10 Best Restaurants in Pasadena

Pasadena is a unique combination of old-money and blue-collar sensibilities, full of tasteful institutions and down-home charm, with a whiff of stuffiness and a seedy side, too. The contrast can at times be startling, and there are restaurants that swing too far in either direction, but there is much to enjoy in Pasadena from both ends of the spectrum. These 10 restaurants will keep you in your happy zone, whichever way your tastes run.

Tokyo Fried Chicken Garrett Snyder

The 10 Best Fried Chicken Spots in Los Angeles

Are you sick of healthy food trends like kale salad and poké? If so, 2016 might be the year for you, a time when Los Angeles is rediscovering its torrid love affair with the wonderful magic that occurs when poultry meets hot oil.

Brisket at Horse Thief BBQ Anne Fishbein

The 10 Best Barbecue Restaurants in L.A

Is Los Angeles at peak barbecue? Compared with a few years ago, it sure seems like it.

Scoops at McConnell's Ice Cream Courtesy McConnell's

The 10 Best Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in Los Angeles

A gourmet ice cream explosion has take root over the past few years, providing us with an array of acclaimed chains from out of town, as well as homegrown heroes who turn California's seasonal bounty into delectable creations.

