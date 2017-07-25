Dodger Stadium Is Experimenting With New Food Options This Week

Stadium food is a great American tradition: it's a genre that encourages gluttony and avoids any of that horrible "guilty pleasure" talk. People come to games to have fun!

L.A.'s baseball team has added one item to the pantheon of great snacks: the Dodger Dog, a 10-inch pork sausage — grilled, not boiled. But the company that handles concessions at Dodger Stadium, Levy Restaurants, is comfortable with trying out new food ideas. And this week they've got a number of food experiments rolling out, some that sound more delectable than others.

According to Rowan Kavner at Dodger Insider, there's a "Think Blue" burrito with pulled pork, black beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo and avocado crema in a flour tortilla on the stadium menu now. The upcoming Clippers night, and the Minnesota and Giants series, will have special-edition menu items as well:

July 24-26: Minnesota

Bacon-cheddar onion rings with tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.

July 25: Clippers Night

"Lob City" fries with braised short rib, aioli, gravy and Jack cheese.

July 28-30: Giants

Tater tots topped with New England clam chowder. (Though they're calling it San Francisco-style, which is an egregious co-opting, and I plan on speaking to somebody about it.)

Check out Kavner's post for specific concession stand offerings.

