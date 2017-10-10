menu

Breakfast Master Division 3 Has Opened a New Location

Curtis Stone Took Us Behind the Scenes for Maude's "Greatest Hits" Menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Breakfast Master Division 3 Has Opened a New Location

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 9:39 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Breakfast Master Division 3 Has Opened a New Location
Yelp/Jason G.
A A

Biscuits are good, and biscuits split and stuffed with breakfast items are even better. That seems to be the entire philosophy of Division 3, a specialist of the morning meal. It's a good one. And it's working.

Division 3 opened first in Glassell Park, operating from a takeout window with a patio. The biscuits were instantly the star, and people came trekking for an item that L.A. is not generally known for. The restaurant now has a second location, on a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that does not otherwise see a lot of culinary excitement.

Related Stories

The breakfast items are served only till 11 a.m. — there's a lunch menu too, which is perfectly lovely, but you want to get in early. You'll be in line with a bunch of P.A.s picking up food for their offices, but let me tell you: You don't want to eat these messy monsters in front of your boss. You'll never get a promotion. (And bosses will lose the respect of their subordinates. These things are saucy.)

The bacon, egg and cheese is a great option for testing out Division 3's goods. That and the other super-carnivorous sandwiches certainly get the most shine, but allow me to suggest an alternative: fennel-cured salmon, scrambled egg and chive crème fraîche. It's the best of Southern food and the best of deli food smashed together for pure culinary heaven.

Of course, all the options are pretty good. Skip dinner the night before and get two.

Breakfast Master Division 3 Has Opened a New LocationEXPAND
Katherine Spiers

5907 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 745-0007, division3eats.com.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >