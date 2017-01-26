Disneyland Has a New Restaurant, and It Is Absurdly Expensive

Kristie Hang and Michael Liu

Disneyland has finally opened the long-rumored 21 Royal to the public. The small restaurant, located in New Orleans Square, requires a total buyout of the 12-person space to visit. It costs $15,000, so perhaps the "open to the public" part is more of a technicality.

Plans for 21 Royal were first announced in 2014, and the space is now finally fully operational. The restaurant will only host one group at a time — the party meets its guide at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and is taken into the park, where the restaurant sits on the second floor of a New Orleans Square building, right above Pirates of the Caribbean. There's a cocktail hour, where guests can explore the pretty luxurious two-bedroom apartment in which they'll be dining. The sommelier is on hand to tell tales of Disney history. Then on to the main event: a seven-course dinner of absolutely anything you want (you'll have discussed it beforehand with the chef, naturally). Dessert can be had out on the balcony, which has a view of the fireworks.

The cost of the evening — again, $15,000 — includes the tax, gratuity, valet, and park admission. It comes out to $1,250 per person, which is still wild, but, within reach for some Angelenos and a lot of international tourists.

This isn't Disneyland's only foray into high-end dining. Club 33 opened in 1967, with the original intention of hosting Walt Disney's business associates and VIP guests. It is also located in New Orleans Square, and is open only to club members and their guests — and club membership is $25,000 to join, then $10,000 annually.

Looks like 21 Royal's one-time fee is a steal after all.

