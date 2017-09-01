menu

Get Some of Detroit's Most Famous Doughnuts in L.A. This Weekend

Get Tickets Now for Sips and Sweets, the Best Cocktail Party of the Year


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Get Some of Detroit's Most Famous Doughnuts in L.A. This Weekend

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 7:23 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Get Some of Detroit's Most Famous Doughnuts in L.A. This WeekendEXPAND
Flickr/Anna Fox
A A

The two-location Los Angeles pizzeria Delicious Pizza is as much an event space as it is a restaurant, and this weekend the Hollywood location is combining music and treats in one pop up.

Dilla's Delights Donuts is one of Detroit's most beloved doughnut shops, with its unusual varieties — macaroon, lemon drop, even savory options like broccoli and cheddar — and its commitment to Detroit culture. (But does the pop up portend an L.A. extension?)

L.A. is a doughnut town, but we rarely see doughnuts and hip hop together. This just might work.

Dilla's Delights Donuts pop up Sept. 1, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
6601 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood;  (323) 467-3840, deliciouspizza.com.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >