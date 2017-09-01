Get Some of Detroit's Most Famous Doughnuts in L.A. This Weekend

The two-location Los Angeles pizzeria Delicious Pizza is as much an event space as it is a restaurant, and this weekend the Hollywood location is combining music and treats in one pop up.

Dilla's Delights Donuts is one of Detroit's most beloved doughnut shops, with its unusual varieties — macaroon, lemon drop, even savory options like broccoli and cheddar — and its commitment to Detroit culture. (But does the pop up portend an L.A. extension?)

L.A. is a doughnut town, but we rarely see doughnuts and hip hop together. This just might work.

Dilla's Delights Donuts pop up Sept. 1, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

6601 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 467-3840, deliciouspizza.com.

