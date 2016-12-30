Decades Before the Poké Craze, This Tiny Studio City Spot Mastered the Form

EXPAND Danny Liao

Twenty years before the great poké craze of 2016, a minuscule spot serving the "original poki bowl" opened in a tiny Studio City mini-mall. One of the few if only restaurants in the city characterized as "Japanese soul food," Daichan prepares the kind of foods people eat in Japan on a daily basis.

Owner/chef Yoshi Udagawa, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Yuka, hails from Tokyo; Yuka grew up in tropical southwestern Kyushu. You will usually find him in the kitchen, while Yuka oversees the front of the house, lovingly describing dishes to newcomers in meticulous detail.

EXPAND Danny Liao

Every inch of the compact space is covered with the couple's handwritten menu descriptions and hand-drawn images of the myriad homestyle dishes, which run the gamut from the famous "poki" to cold ramen to juicy pan-fried gyoza to seafood hot pot. (Though the staff will give you a regular menu, too.) There are roughly a dozen tables in the tight, busy room. Sometimes there may be a half hour or longer wait.

In addition to Yoshi's famed poké bowl, the four-page menu offers deep-fried chicken wings loaded with ginger, chili and minced garlic; near-greaseless and perfectly browned korokke (deep-fried Japanese croquettes filled with ground beef, potato, onion, corn and spices) and even natto (fermented soy beans) — an acquired taste for most.

EXPAND Danny Liao

Larger plates include sweet-and-sour vinegar chicken, ultra-crisp fried katsu (either the usual pork or chicken) and, for those who can't seem to make up their minds, a hefty "Daichan Special," which includes tempura, teriyaki and korroke. Another section of the menu is devoted to noodles, from curry udon to pan-fried yaki soba to cold ramen. In fact, Daichan was serving ramen long before the ramen renaissance was ignited nearly a decade ago by the game-changing Tsujita and Tsujita Annex in West L.A.

EXPAND Danny Liao

But never mind ramen-mania — how's the poké? Simple, in the best possible way. Chunks of fresh, chopped, sashimi-grade tuna are coated with a mild soy sauce, mounded onto sushi rice and showered with shredded lettuce, kobu and wakame seaweed. There's something to be said bringing such a trendy dish back to the basics.

11288 Ventura Blvd., Studio City. (818) 980-8450.

