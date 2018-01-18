Dai Ho's Delicious Noodles Are Worth the Drive — and the Rules

Dai Ho's proprietor, Jim Ku, has had a bad-boy reputation as the real "soup Nazi" for years (the restaurant has been in operation for more than 31 years). If you ordered a dish he didn't want to serve you, he'd turn you down and offer you another dish. Perusing the newspaper or a magazine while digging into your noodles was strictly verboten. A sign above the dining room specifically states: "No Book & Newspaper Reading, Please." And it goes without saying that, due to the limited space of roughly a dozen tables, you'd likely have to share your table with a neighbor, maybe two. Despite the draconian rules and regulations, hungry hordes have flocked here in droves for all of those years. One reason is what's on the plate, or more accurately in the bowls.

Carefully prepared noodles, made in-house, are dressed with sesame sauce and the perfect ratio of chili oil. This bowl of noodles is called dan dan mian. The noodles are slicked with the chili oil but far from greasy. The chili oil adds the necessary heat to provide a contrapuntal contrast to the sweetness of the nutty sesame sauce. For the uninitiated, the chewy noodles may remind you of the noodles in spaghetti and meatballs, though significantly tastier.

These days you'll more likely to see Ku's wife, May Ku, presiding over the tiny dining room and the kitchen. She's somewhat stringent, too, yet she will sweetly explain dishes in loving detail to newcomers. Some say the gruff demeanor is just part of Taiwanese hospitality.