Da Kikokiko Chef Brooke Williamson Touts Spam as "Guilty Pleasure"

Just the mention of Spam on a menu may make some people ... less hungry. Nevertheless, Top Chef season 14 winner Brooke Williamson is out to change your perception of the canned meat product.

“Spam is a guilty pleasure, processed food and totally addictive. It’s not the healthiest, but it tastes really good,” Williamson insists. And while we’re seeing an abundance of poké shops in Greater Los Angeles, Williamson believes Spam may well be the next big thing out of Hawaii.

“Spam has always been a trend in Hawaiian culture, but Hawaiian culture is becoming more well-known on the mainland ... We’re seeing more of Hawaii’s influence here with things like the poké craze,” she says.