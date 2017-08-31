One of New Orleans' Best Cocktail Bars Pops Up in Los Angeles

The "Waltz # 2" cocktail at Cure in New Orleans Felice H. /yelp

New Orleans is a cocktail-lovers dream, and it would be blasphemy to call any one bar in town the "best." But Cure, the bar in the Garden District that's been open since 2009, is a strong contender for that title. Cure was the leader in the most recent cocktail renaissance in New Orleans and was a leader nationally in what I call the Milan Kundera-style of naming cocktails. ("The Delicate Light of Sunday" was an early favorite.) The bar's drinks have always been smart, cerebral, complex and delicious. It is one of my favorite places to drink, not just in New Orleans but in the world.

And next week, the Cure team is popping up in Los Angeles at The Hungry Cat as part of the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade fundraiser. The main fundraising event is on Sept. 9, but the Cure pop-up is a couple of days earlier, on Sept. 7. From 7 p.m.-close, the Cure team will be mixing cocktails, while Hungry Cat chef David Lenz will be cooking NOLA-inspired food: softshell po-boys, oyster loaf and fried softshell crawfish. All proceeds benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Reservations suggested: To reserve a table, call (323) 462-2155.