Chez Melange's Seed to Plate Garden Program Aids Special Needs Youth

Chez Melange owner Michael Franks and co-owner/chef Robert Bell have been thrilled with the success of their Redondo Beach bistro, but their real joy stems from a quaint garden at the former Valmonte Elementary School site.

The duo started the Seed to Plate Garden program to build a self-sustaining work environment for special needs students. “I wanted children growing up to understand that food does not come just from the supermarket,” Bell says. “Where it begins is much more exciting. For young people to see vegetables growing, for them to taste something just off the vine, is a life-changing experience. That’s what I wanted them to have.”

The program started in 2001 when Bell teamed up with Lynne Busia, former director of pupil services for the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, with a twofold goal: to provide occupational job skills to special needs students and fresh, pesticide-free produce to Chez Melange and the community.