Chefs, Drugs and Rock & Roll Chronicles the Rise of the American Celebrity Chef

If you want a little spicy dish without the need for utensils, dive into Andrew Friedman’s Chefs, Drugs and Rock & Roll (Ecco), a comprehensive look at how the superstar American chef of today evolved from the rebels — and even acid-dropping hippies — who took cooking seriously at a time when no one else did.

Detailing the stories of Wolfgang Puck, Susan Feniger, Alice Waters and other culinary icons, Friedman begins his book on the beaches of Morocco in 1972 with college dropout Bruce Marder, who's tripping on LSD and trying to figure out what to do with his life. Marder's discovery of wild herbs such as cilantro and spices like curry wafting from a tagine brought him to his epiphany: Take the hippie van to Europe and become a chef.

“This book is about a less evolved time, and all the stories are completely varied,” Friedman, who started out as a screenwriter, tells L.A. Weekly. “It was a time where Jonathan Waxman and Thomas Keller could be peers. But chefs were still just considered cooks. I think the average person imagined them the equivalent of just shoveling coal.