Check Out Smorgasburg LA's New Food Vendor Lineup for 2017

Smorgasburg launched this summer to great acclaim on one of the hottest days of the year. We imagine their "grand re-opening" this weekend will be even more popular, given that the current weather is more conducive to tamales, rice bowls and enormous pastrami sandwiches.

The open-air market, held in the loading lot of a produce market downtown, will reopen after a brief holiday hiatus this Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Entrance is free, and food prices (and line wait times) vary. There are four new food vendors this year:

Brothecary

This family-run stall serves homemade dumplings and Cantonese-inspired broths — they're calling them bone broth, naturally. The coconut-chicken broth seems to be a particular point of pride.

Bukchae

Imagine the turkey legs at Disneyland, then imagine them prepared in the style of Korean fried chicken. Yeah. They come with a choice of two sauces: spicy gochujang and sweet garlic-sesame.

Duck Duck Goose

This purveyor says their classic foie gras terrines are made with foie "sourced from humane farms." The terrines are served with fig and walnut bread from Bread Lounge, and jams and cornichons. The stand will also have a limited number of foie gras doughnuts.

Hummus Yummy

Our own Besha Rodell called this “the best hummus in Los Angeles,” so you know it's good. Made Israeli-style, toppings include shakshuka and fava beans. Hummus Yummy will also have falafel, as a side or sandwich.

Here's the complete list of Smorgasburg LA 2017 vendors:

Amazebowls

Banh Oui

Black Sugar Ribs Co.

Brothecary

Bub and Grandma's Bread

Bumblecrumpets

Cheezus

Chinese Laundry

Cookie Captain

Crack Nuts

Donut Friend

Duck Duck Goose

Ensaymada Project

Goa Taco

Health Ade Kombucha

The Jolly Oyster

Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

Lobsterdamus

LOCOL

Mama Musubi

The Nomad Truck

Palomas Paletas

PopdUp

Shrimp Daddy

Stand Coffee, LLC

Sticky Rice on Wheels/White Guy Pad Thai

Stoked

Sus Arepas

Three Jerks Jerky

T.J.'s Tacos L.A.

Todo Verde

Ugly Drum

URBN Pizza

Viva Los Cupcakes

Wanderlust Ice Cream

We Have Noodles

Yellow Business

