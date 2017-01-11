menu

Check Out Smorgasburg LA's New Food Vendor Lineup for 2017

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 6:23 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
A A

Smorgasburg launched this summer to great acclaim on one of the hottest days of the year. We imagine their "grand re-opening" this weekend will be even more popular, given that the current weather is more conducive to tamales, rice bowls and enormous pastrami sandwiches.

The open-air market, held in the loading lot of a produce market downtown, will reopen after a brief holiday hiatus this Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Entrance is free, and food prices (and line wait times) vary. There are four new food vendors this year:

This family-run stall serves homemade dumplings and Cantonese-inspired broths — they're calling them bone broth, naturally. The coconut-chicken broth seems to be a particular point of pride.

BukchaeEXPAND
Bukchae
Imagine the turkey legs at Disneyland, then imagine them prepared in the style of Korean fried chicken. Yeah. They come with a choice of two sauces: spicy gochujang and sweet garlic-sesame.

Duck Duck Goose
This purveyor says their classic foie gras terrines are made with foie "sourced from humane farms." The terrines are served with fig and walnut bread from Bread Lounge, and jams and cornichons. The stand will also have a limited number of foie gras doughnuts.

Hummus Yummy
Hummus Yummy
Our own Besha Rodell called this “the best hummus in Los Angeles,” so you know it's good. Made Israeli-style, toppings include shakshuka and fava beans. Hummus Yummy will also have falafel, as a side or sandwich.

Here's the complete list of Smorgasburg LA 2017 vendors:

Amazebowls
Banh Oui
Black Sugar Ribs Co.
Brothecary
Bub and Grandma's Bread
Bumblecrumpets
Cheezus
Chinese Laundry
Cookie Captain
Crack Nuts
Donut Friend
Duck Duck Goose
Ensaymada Project
Goa Taco
Health Ade Kombucha
The Jolly Oyster
Little Llama Peruvian Tacos
Lobsterdamus
LOCOL
Mama Musubi
The Nomad Truck
Palomas Paletas
PopdUp
Shrimp Daddy
Stand Coffee, LLC
Sticky Rice on Wheels/White Guy Pad Thai
Stoked
Sus Arepas
Three Jerks Jerky
T.J.'s Tacos L.A.
Todo Verde
Ugly Drum
URBN Pizza
Viva Los Cupcakes
Wanderlust Ice Cream
We Have Noodles
Yellow Business

Happy eating!

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

