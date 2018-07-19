Chao Krung, L.A.’s Oldest Thai Restaurant, Thrives

In 1969 Boon and Supa Kuntee opened Chao Krung, one of the first Thai restaurants in Los Angeles, paving the way for what would become Thai Town many years later. They diluted the menu and dishes of their homeland's exotic cuisine — unfamiliar to Americans — to attract customers in their newly adopted East Hollywood neighborhood.

It worked. In 1976 the restaurant relocated to Mid-City and reopened on Fairfax, just about the time The Carol Burnett Show was at the height of its popularity and filming across the street at CBS Television City. The family grew and so did the diverse and sophisticated tastes of L.A.

After decades of serving Americanized Thai food, daughters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Kuntee have taken over the baton at Chao Krung to create a chef-driven, elevated menu that reflects their parents’ original offerings in what is now L.A.’s oldest Thai restaurant. They went to nearby Fairfax High School and learned the ins and outs of the kitchen while working at the restaurant after school.