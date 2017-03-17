Top 5 Places to Celebrate St Patrick's Day 2017

L.A. Weekly

What can we say about St. Patrick's Day that you don't already know? It celebrates Irish history and myth, but it's a much bigger deal here than in Ireland. The "wear green or get pinched" trope is extremely tedious, and drunkenness is actively encouraged. Corned beef is delicious. It's a bit of a toss-up as a holiday, but as long as you're safe about it, is very fun. Here are five of the best St. Patrick's Day parties around L.A. today.

Horse Thief BBQ & Beer Garden

Horse Thief BBQ in the Grand Central Market will be adding corned beef to its menu for St. Patrick’s Day. A corned beef plate, served with smoked Brussels sprouts and green lemonade, will be available 4 p.m. until closing. Horse Thief also will be serving Guinness on draught, and that patio is a pretty nice place to enjoy it.

The Wallace

The Wallace is celebrating the green holiday with a lot of food coloring: pretzels with green mustard and mini tacos in green tortillas. It's also having fun with the cocktail menu: a "shamrock flip" with creme de menthe, cacao, brandy and egg, and a "Fumblin Dublin" with tequila and pomegranate, for instance.

The Bungalow Santa Monica

The Bungalow has one of the better restaurant patios on the Westside, and there is something so wonderfully West Coast about celebrating this soggy holiday out in the sun. The restaurant is serving thematic cocktails, such as green sangria and green margaritas, as well as reuben sandwiches — you know, corned beef. They'll be passing out shamrock cookies, too.

Tam O'Shanter

First things first: This is a Scottish restaurant. But Tam O'Shanter knows that we Americans don't really know the difference, so it capitalizes on St. Patrick's Day. More power to it, really. This place has great old-world ambience, and the bar and restaurant will be open during the festival. Outside in the big parking lot, however, there will be live music, Jameson, Guinness kegs and craft beer, raffles and Irish-inspired fair food.

Casey's Irish Pub

This is undoubtedly the biggest St. Paddy's Day party in the city. In fact, it's already underway, having started at 6 a.m. this morning. It becomes a full-fledged street festival at 11 a.m., with DJs rotating through every hour, 400 kegs of beer, Jameson, Irish food and pizza, and the regular full bar inside.

