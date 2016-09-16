menu

Celebrate Roald Dahl's Culinary Legacy with These Scrumdiddlyumptious Specials

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:37 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Mrs. Twit's Knuckle Roll, a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with worms. (Well, noodles.)EXPAND
Mrs. Twit's Knuckle Roll, a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with worms. (Well, noodles.)
Knuckle & Claw
Roald Dahl was a man of many contradictions, talents and personal failings, but he is most well-remembered for his glorious children's books. These books were full of descriptions of food, both delicious — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — and deplorable — Matilda, The Witches. (And vice versa. In Dahl's worlds, nothing was ever entirely good or entirely bad.) 

In honor of what would have been Dahl's 100th birthday, his estate has created Wondercrump Weekend, which features a lot of food-based entertainment. In L.A., his granddaughter Chloe, co-owner of Knuckle & Claw, is serving Mrs. Twit's Knuckle Roll, a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with worms. (Well, noodles.)

The Pie Hole and Coolhaus in Pasadena is getting in on it too, with a Matilda-inspired Miss Honey Pie with honey mousse, orange marmalade, Nilla Wafer crust and whipped cream, and The Witches-inspired Poisoned Chocolate Pie with chocolate mousse, pretzels and caramel rice crispy crust; Coolhaus' Bruce Bogtrotter dark chocolate ice cream with caramel and rich brownie pieces is an homage to one of Matilda's most vivid vignettes. And over at Milk Jar, there's a peach cookie inspired by — you guessed it — James and the Giant Peach. This weekend, be as gluttonous as a Dahl character!

