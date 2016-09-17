Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

EXPAND Grill 168's basic cheeseburger Grill 168

National Cheeseburger Day falls on Sunday, September 18 this year, which is great, because you can spend the entire time eating cheeseburgers without work getting in the way. Which is our duty as Angelenos, since cheeseburgers were invented in this county.

And the cheeseburger options around town are endless. We couldn't possibly list all of our favorites, so we present just a smattering of the best cheeseburgers around town. Let your tastebuds be your guide.

Button Mash's double cheeseburger Anne Fishbein

Button Mash

Any place where the standard burger is a double is okay by us. (Plus this one is high quality and very good.)

Becoming intimate with the #1 Charburger meal Ben Calderwood

The Habit

Southern California is home to most of the world's excellent burger chains. The Habit is a smaller one, but it is a strong contender. Chargrilling gives the burgers here a different flavor than we're used to from restaurant burgers in SoCal. And The Habit doesn't skimp on pickles!

Courtesy 25 Degrees

25 Degrees

The options here are almost literally endless. (If you don't care to build your own, we recommend the Number One.) The excellent spiked milkshakes are fun, too.

EXPAND Courtesy Belcampo

Belcampo

There are two cheeseburger options here: the Belcampo, with white cheddar and caramelized onions, and the Fast, which is the restaurant's play on the In-N-Out burger. But with grass-fed beef, of course.

Courtesy Hinano

Hinano Cafe

An unpretentious beach burger classic at a classic beach bar. It comes with chips and mixed pickles, and can be gussied up with bacon and avocado, in true mid-century westside fashion.

