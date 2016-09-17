menu


Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 6:46 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Grill 168's basic cheeseburger
Grill 168's basic cheeseburger
Grill 168
National Cheeseburger Day falls on Sunday, September 18 this year, which is great, because you can spend the entire time eating cheeseburgers without work getting in the way. Which is our duty as Angelenos, since cheeseburgers were invented in this county. 

And the cheeseburger options around town are endless. We couldn't possibly list all of our favorites, so we present just a smattering of the best cheeseburgers around town. Let your tastebuds be your guide. 

Button Mash's double cheeseburger
Button Mash's double cheeseburger
Anne Fishbein

Button Mash
Any place where the standard burger is a double is okay by us. (Plus this one is high quality and very good.)

Becoming intimate with the #1 Charburger meal
Becoming intimate with the #1 Charburger meal
Ben Calderwood

The Habit
Southern California is home to most of the world's excellent burger chains. The Habit is a smaller one, but it is a strong contender. Chargrilling gives the burgers here a different flavor than we're used to from restaurant burgers in SoCal. And The Habit doesn't skimp on pickles!

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
Courtesy 25 Degrees

25 Degrees
The options here are almost literally endless. (If you don't care to build your own, we recommend the Number One.) The excellent spiked milkshakes are fun, too.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
Courtesy Belcampo

Belcampo
There are two cheeseburger options here: the Belcampo, with white cheddar and caramelized onions, and the Fast, which is the restaurant's play on the In-N-Out burger. But with grass-fed beef, of course.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
Courtesy Hinano

Hinano Cafe
An unpretentious beach burger classic at a classic beach bar. It comes with chips and mixed pickles, and can be gussied up with bacon and avocado, in true mid-century westside fashion.

