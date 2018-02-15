Celebrate Cauliflower, the New Superfood and Chef’s Favorite, for National Cabbage Day

Most of us hated it boiled when we were kids and dreaded how it stunk up the kitchen. But thanks to the ingenious minds of Los Angeles chefs and some of the best produce in the country, cauliflower has made a comeback.

Largely due to the low-carb trend, cauliflower is turning up on menus and in various renditions in the grocery store, including pizza crusts and cauliflower rice.

It’s a superfood, coming in at about 200 calories for an entire head. It takes on flavors well, is cheap and can be stored easily. So it’s basically a chef’s dream.