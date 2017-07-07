July Is A Very French Month, and Taix Is Going Big For It

EXPAND Danny Liao

Taix Restaurant (which we finally, definitively know how to pronounce) is gearing up for a month of celebrations — now that July 4th is over, it's time to get French.

Bastille Day, France's Independence Day on July 14, is celebrated in that country in much the same day that we celebrate ours, with a lot of late-night revelry. But also soup! To that end, on the 14th Taix will serve bouillabaisse, the garlicky seafood soup that's native to the south of France. If you want to get in on the that action, consider making a reservation.

And, throughout the month (until July 23), Taix will be showing the Tour de France on its many TVs. The annual, three-week bicycle race is the biggest event in the cycling universe, and Taix will be celebrating with $6 wine specials that correspond to the region the competitors are currently passing through — with Champagne on the last day of the race, which ends in Paris.

Wear a striped shirt and get into l'esprit.

1911 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 484-1265, taixfrench.com.

