Cedd Moses: The Serial Saloonkeeper With an L.A. Empire

The tall, unassuming gent sprawling in the lounge at downtown's Seven Grand whiskey bar, sporting a flannel shirt and jeans, might easily pass for a customer, but he's here to chat about his burgeoning sidewalk empire of cocktail lounges. For nearly two decades, Cedd Moses has helmed 213 Hospitality, the organization responsible for more than a score of distinctive drinking (and eating) establishments that have revitalized the downtown L.A. social scene — and a few other scenes as well.

But before taking up the subject of his enterprise, Moses takes up the drink he just ordered and rhapsodizes about Seven Grand's newly installed machine that concocts the perfect highball. "It allows you to achieve the right levels of carbonation and coldness so that the ice doesn't dilute the whiskey," he enthuses.

Whiskey is just one of Moses' passions — he's a downtown L.A. booster in love with the grit and texture of its older buildings, so it's no accident that most of his establishments are sited in historic structures. "Generally, for a bar, you don't need obvious retail frontage — it's better to have an element of discovery," he says, explaining why some of his properties are below street level or otherwise tucked away.