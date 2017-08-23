Casa Vega Gets an Update, Adds Rare Wines From Valle de Guadalupe

Courtesy Casa Vega

Wine from Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe is relatively hard to come by in the U.S. — but it might also be L.A.'s next big thing.

Individuals crossing the border from Mexico can only bring one liter of wine with them into California. And tourists who get a taste for Mexican wine before they come back home may be surprised to find that it's not commonly found at local wine shops. But restaurants are very slowly adding Baja wines to their lists. Tintorera in Silver Lake is one such place, building out a Mexican wine list that's meant to introduce customers to a whole new grape world.

Related Stories At Tintorera, the Ambitious Wine and Cocktail Programs Are as Mexican as the Food

It might be a little more surprising that Sherman Oaks stalwart Casa Vega is also building out its Valle de Guadalupe list. The celebrity-studded, combo-platter-specializing restaurant isn't necessarily known for its sophistication, but it just got a facelift — and apparently a new point of view.

Working with a wine distributor in San Diego, the restaurant has added the following "Napa of Mexico" offerings to the menu. They are not inexpensive, but that's to be expected now, while they're still rare.

Discreto Encanto Blanco: $14 per glass /$47 per bottle

Jardin Romantico: $18/$58

Discreto Encanto: $15/$50

Tinto de La Hacienda: $18/$58

Cursi: $15/$50

We raise a glass to knowing more about Baja wine.

13301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; (818) 788-4868, casavega.com.

