Carrot Juice Is the Secret to a Hopping Good Aperol Spritz

What if I told you one of the best-selling cocktails at my bar was made with carrot juice? Like many of the guests who sit in front of me, you’d think I was hopping mad. But it’s true, and to understand why I mix Bugs Bunny’s dietary staple with booze, you need to take a brief trip down memory lane with me.

A few years ago I was mixing drinks and using only color association, sticking to one-hued ingredients. As a lapsed painter, my therapy is working through this sabbatical or block of mine with a foot firmly shoved in a “taste the rainbow” kind of door. This also coincided with a phase of exploring vegetables in cocktails, which sounds pretty strange until you give them a go. My thought process was, how can I get a dose of something curative in my daily cocktail, oh sorry, I mean “remedy.” I figured that osmosis would balance the two out and leave me with less guilt for my indulgence.

A few of my experiments included bitter green melon with mint and Midori, yellow beets with turmeric and amber ale, rhubarb with rosewater and sparkling rosé. By far, though, my most often tinkered with combination was and still is carrots with Aperol — it’s got long long legs and then some.