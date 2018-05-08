Caroline Styne Ends Streak as "Susan Lucci of James Beard Awards" With Win

It was a near shutout Monday evening for Los Angeles restaurants and restaurateurs at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago, with only one local nominee emerging victorious.

Caroline Styne of the Lucques Group walked away as Outstanding Restaurateur, beating out fellow local nominees Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan of Rustic Canyon Group. With establishments like Lucques, A.O.C. and Tavern, Styne's local gastronomical empire is a fixture of Los Angeles' culinary landscape and the Weekly's annual 99 Essential Restaurants.

"Seriously can't believe what happened tonight!!! I'm beyond blown away and am so sincerely grateful," Styne wrote in an Instagram post thanking her family and "restaurant family."