Get Tickets Now for Sips and Sweets, the Best Cocktail Party of the Year

WP24’s chocolate ginger opera cake Anne Fishbein

Do you like fun cocktail parties? Do you perhaps have a sweet tooth? Do you enjoy cocktails, parties and desserts? Well, then: Has L.A. Weekly got the event for you.

Sips and Sweets is our annual winter celebration of the best drinks and desserts in the city. This year's event will be held Dec. 14, 8 to 11 p.m., at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Bartenders from A.O.C., Resident and Roger Room — some of the best bars in L.A. — will be slinging drinks alongside a number of up-and-comers from watering holes around the county. They'll be joined by dessert specialists such as Wanderlust Creamery and Mercedes Binge, which makes unbelievable cookies.

There will also be a few purveyors of savory treats at the party, in case that's more your vibe.

Buy tickets before Sept. 2 to get presale prices.