Get Your Tickets to Tacolandia
Tacolandia 2016
Anne Fishbein
We know how much you love tacos. Which is why we give you Tacolandia.
Get your tickets now to one of the best food events of the year: a day filled with more tacos than you ever thought possible, all curated by noted Mexican food expert Bill Esparza.
Tacolandia will take place Saturday, June 17, from 3 to 7 p.m., at El Pueblo de Los Angeles.
Buy your tickets today for special advance pricing, and use the code TACOBLOG. (Prices will go up next week, so be sure to get your tickets early!)
General admission tickets, currently $45, include entry into the event, unlimited food samples, access to cash bar, entertainment and more!
VIP admission tickets, currently $65, include exclusive VIP lounge access with limited-edition tacos, express entry line, a gift bag, entry into the event, unlimited food samples, access to cash bar, entertainment and more!
There will be live music from Casa de Calacas, Sin Color, Ervin Arana and Tropi Corillo.
And get a load of the food vendors:
All Flavor No Grease
Amor y Tacos
Aqui Es Texcoco
Balam Mexican Kitchen
Barrio Cafe
Birrieria Jalisco
Birrieria Nochistlán
Broken Spanish
Burritos La Palma
Cacao Mexicatessen
Caló Provisions
Carnitas El Momo
Casa Oaxaca
Casa Vega
Cascabel
Cassell's Hamburgers
Ceviche Project
Chalio Mexican Restaurant
Chef Priscilla Curiel
Chicas Tacos
Chichen Itza
Cielito Lindo
Ciro's
Colonia Tacos Guisados
Comida — Pan-Latin Arepa Cart
Coni'Seafood
Coolhaus
Corazon Cocina
Corazón de Tierra
Deb's Delicious Tacos
Dia de los Puercos
Dos Chinos
East Los Musubi
El Coraloense
El Shuko Guatemalan Cuisine
El Tepeyac Cafe
Erizo* Baja Fish House & Market
Fat Dragon
Galaxy Taco
Gracias Señor
Guerrilla Tacos
Huitlacoche
Kaya Street Kitchen
La Barbacha Restaurant
La Cahua del Yeyo
La Calaca Fish Tacos
La Carmencita
La Monarca Bakery
Las 7 Regiones de Oaxaca
Las Molenderas
Little Llama Peruvian Tacos
Los Dogos Sonora Style
Loteria Grill
Macheen
Mariscos El Güero Baja Style Ceviche Bar
Mariscos German
Mariscos Guerrerense
Mariscos Jalisco
Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams
Mexikosher
Michael Mendoza
Mondo Taco
Naugles Tacos
Oaxaca on Wheels
Petty Cash
Pez Cantina
Pink Taquiza
Puesto
Rakken Tacos
RBTA x Monkey Bar
Revolutionario L.A. Food
Salazar
Sammy's Mexican Corn
Slapfish
SOL Cocina
Sonoratown
TBA
Tacos Baja
Tacos Kokopelli
TacoTeca
Taqueria Vista Hermosa
The Briks
The Taco Man
Tlayuda L.A.
Tortas Ahogadas Ameca
Vchos Pupuseria Moderna
Westside Taco Co.
White Boy Tacos
Yuca's Restaurant
Zamora Bros.
Remember to use the code TACOBLOG!
