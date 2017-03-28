Get Your Tickets to Tacolandia

Tacolandia 2016 Anne Fishbein

We know how much you love tacos. Which is why we give you Tacolandia.

Get your tickets now to one of the best food events of the year: a day filled with more tacos than you ever thought possible, all curated by noted Mexican food expert Bill Esparza.

Tacolandia will take place Saturday, June 17, from 3 to 7 p.m., at El Pueblo de Los Angeles.

Buy your tickets today for special advance pricing, and use the code TACOBLOG. (Prices will go up next week, so be sure to get your tickets early!)

General admission tickets, currently $45, include entry into the event, unlimited food samples, access to cash bar, entertainment and more!

VIP admission tickets, currently $65, include exclusive VIP lounge access with limited-edition tacos, express entry line, a gift bag, entry into the event, unlimited food samples, access to cash bar, entertainment and more!

There will be live music from Casa de Calacas, Sin Color, Ervin Arana and Tropi Corillo.

And get a load of the food vendors:

All Flavor No Grease

Amor y Tacos

Aqui Es Texcoco

Balam Mexican Kitchen

Barrio Cafe

Birrieria Jalisco

Birrieria Nochistlán

Broken Spanish

Burritos La Palma

Cacao Mexicatessen

Caló Provisions

Carnitas El Momo

Casa Oaxaca

Casa Vega

Cascabel

Cassell's Hamburgers

Ceviche Project

Chalio Mexican Restaurant

Chef Priscilla Curiel

Chicas Tacos

Chichen Itza

Cielito Lindo

Ciro's

Colonia Tacos Guisados

Comida — Pan-Latin Arepa Cart

Coni'Seafood

Coolhaus

Corazon Cocina

Corazón de Tierra

Deb's Delicious Tacos

Dia de los Puercos

Dos Chinos

East Los Musubi

El Coraloense

El Shuko Guatemalan Cuisine

El Tepeyac Cafe

Erizo* Baja Fish House & Market

Fat Dragon

Galaxy Taco

Gracias Señor

Guerrilla Tacos

Huitlacoche

Kaya Street Kitchen

La Barbacha Restaurant

La Cahua del Yeyo

La Calaca Fish Tacos

La Carmencita

La Monarca Bakery

Las 7 Regiones de Oaxaca

Las Molenderas

Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

Los Dogos Sonora Style

Loteria Grill

Macheen

Mariscos El Güero Baja Style Ceviche Bar

Mariscos German

Mariscos Guerrerense

Mariscos Jalisco

Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Mexikosher

Michael Mendoza

Mondo Taco

Naugles Tacos

Oaxaca on Wheels

Petty Cash

Pez Cantina

Pink Taquiza

Puesto

Rakken Tacos

RBTA x Monkey Bar

Revolutionario L.A. Food

Salazar

Sammy's Mexican Corn

Slapfish

SOL Cocina

Sonoratown

TBA

Tacos Baja

Tacos Kokopelli

TacoTeca

Taqueria Vista Hermosa

The Briks

The Taco Man

Tlayuda L.A.

Tortas Ahogadas Ameca

Vchos Pupuseria Moderna

Westside Taco Co.

White Boy Tacos

Yuca's Restaurant

Zamora Bros.

