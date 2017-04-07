To Celebrate National Beer Day, Prepare for Our Burgers & Beer Event

EXPAND The Cactus Red from 101 Cider House Star Foreman

April 7 is National Beer Day, which doesn't just mean it's a day for drinking. It's also a day to plan for future drinking.

To that end, there's a sale on Burgers & Beer tickets, right now through Monday evening. The L.A. Weekly event, held Saturday, April 29, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will have sliders from 25 of L.A.'s best burger joints and brews from 41 of the best breweries in Los Angeles and beyond.

So, this weekend, buy a Burgers & Beer Buddy Pack! You'll save more than $60 when you buy four tickets for a total of $159.

The deal is live April 7 at 10 a.m. through April 10 at 10 p.m. Buy tickets here. And then go taste-test some of the participating breweries.

Here's the full list of beer purveyors at Burgers & Beer:

101 Cider House

Absolution Brewing Company

Angel City Brewery

Arts District Brewing Company

Baja Brewing Company

Beachwood BBQ & Brewing

Boomtown Brewery

Brewyard Beer Company

Brouwerij West

Cismontane Brewing

Claremont Craft Ales

Coronado Brewing Company

Dr. Jekylls

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company

Fireman’s Brew

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Golden Road Brewing

High Water Brewing Company

Homage Brewing

Indie Brewing Company

Iron Triangle Brewing

Kern River Brewing Company

Kombucha Dog

Kona Brewing Co.

Ladyface Ale Company

Lagunitas Brewing Co.

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

Noble Ale Works

Pizza Port Brewing Co.

Santa Monica Brew Works

Scholb Premium Ales

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

St. Killian Importing

State Brewing Co.

Strand Brewing Co.

The Bruery

The Dudes’ Brewing Co.

The Lost Abbey

Transplants Brewing Company

Wolf Creek Brewery

