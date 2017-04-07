menu

To Celebrate National Beer Day, Prepare for Our Burgers & Beer Event


To Celebrate National Beer Day, Prepare for Our Burgers & Beer Event

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
The Cactus Red from 101 Cider HouseEXPAND
The Cactus Red from 101 Cider House
Star Foreman
April 7 is National Beer Day, which doesn't just mean it's a day for drinking. It's also a day to plan for future drinking.

To that end, there's a sale on Burgers & Beer tickets, right now through Monday evening. The L.A. Weekly event, held Saturday, April 29, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will have sliders from 25 of L.A.'s best burger joints and brews from 41 of the best breweries in Los Angeles and beyond.

So, this weekend, buy a Burgers & Beer Buddy Pack! You'll save more than $60 when you buy four tickets for a total of $159.

The deal is live April 7 at 10 a.m. through April 10 at 10 p.m. Buy tickets here. And then go taste-test some of the participating breweries.

Here's the full list of beer purveyors at Burgers & Beer:

101 Cider House
Absolution Brewing Company
Angel City Brewery
Arts District Brewing Company
Baja Brewing Company
Beachwood BBQ & Brewing
Boomtown Brewery
Brewyard Beer Company
Brouwerij West
Cismontane Brewing
Claremont Craft Ales
Coronado Brewing Company
Dr. Jekylls
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company
Fireman’s Brew
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Golden Road Brewing
High Water Brewing Company
Homage Brewing
Indie Brewing Company
Iron Triangle Brewing
Kern River Brewing Company
Kombucha Dog
Kona Brewing Co.
Ladyface Ale Company
Lagunitas Brewing Co.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Noble Ale Works
Pizza Port Brewing Co.
Santa Monica Brew Works
Scholb Premium Ales
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
St. Killian Importing
State Brewing Co.
Strand Brewing Co.
The Bruery
The Dudes’ Brewing Co.
The Lost Abbey
Transplants Brewing Company
Wolf Creek Brewery

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

