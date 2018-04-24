 


Shake Shack's Veggie Shack burgerEXPAND
Shake Shack's Veggie Shack burger
Michele Stueven

Vegetarians Rejoice! You Now Have a Burger Option at Shake Shack

Michele Stueven | April 24, 2018 | 11:50am
AA

Move over, Shroom Burger, the Shake Shack today rolls out the Veggie Shack, its first plant and grain-based veggie burger.

The latest addition to the charitable burger chain is made with black beans, brown rice and roasted beets topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and vegan mustard mayo ($7.29). The Veggie Shack can be made vegan by removing the cheese and substituting a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap (the regular bun contains traces of dairy).

Succumbing once again to my beet weakness, I found the patties moist and not crumbly like most vegetarian versions. They are a perfect contrast to the crispy thick pickle and fresh onion slices wrapped in Shake Shack's signature potato roll.

Veggie Shacks aren’t huge, so you may want to order two, even if you are having fries.

“We’ve been experimenting with various veggie burger blends for a while now (as well as toppings) and wanted to find the right balance between all elements, including the textures,” says the Shack’s culinary director, Mark Rosati.

“We wanted the burger to deliver on the classic experience while highlighting the vegetables and grains," he says. "We added a touch of sweetness with dates, and spice via jalapeño to round out the earthiness. For texture, we wanted the patty to have a firm bite yet still be supple and soft. To make it more interesting, we also added little crispy pieces of gluten-free bread on the outside for additional crunch.”

The Veggie Shack currently is available at the Shake Shack stores in West Hollywood and Glendale.

