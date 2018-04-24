Vegetarians Rejoice! You Now Have a Burger Option at Shake Shack

Move over, Shroom Burger, the Shake Shack today rolls out the Veggie Shack, its first plant and grain-based veggie burger.

The latest addition to the charitable burger chain is made with black beans, brown rice and roasted beets topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and vegan mustard mayo ($7.29). The Veggie Shack can be made vegan by removing the cheese and substituting a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap (the regular bun contains traces of dairy).

Succumbing once again to my beet weakness, I found the patties moist and not crumbly like most vegetarian versions. They are a perfect contrast to the crispy thick pickle and fresh onion slices wrapped in Shake Shack's signature potato roll.