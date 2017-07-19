menu

Don't Miss L.A. Weekly's Annual Brunch Party — at a Racetrack

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Fred 62's dish served at the 2016 Brunch at the races
Fred 62's dish served at the 2016 Brunch at the races
Anne Fishbein
One of L.A.'s most beloved food events is coming up in October, and tickets go on sale today.

Brunch at the Races is L.A. Weekly's annual breakfast party, held at Santa Anita Park — that's right,  the racetrack. People often come out in their Kentucky Derby finest, but whatever they're wearing, they come to eat.

Presale tickets for the Oct. 15 event are on sale now, at $40 for GA and $60 for VIP, and can be purchased here.

The restaurants at the event are a mix of neighborhood favorites and nationally recognized eateries. The lineup will be unveiled soon.

General admission tickets include full-day entry to Santa Anita Park, unlimited food samples from over 30 breakfast and brunch restaurants, beer, wine and cocktail samples, access to our artisanal vendor village.

VIP tickets include all of the above plus access to our VIP lounge with exclusive cocktail samplings, and a VIP gift bag.

A scene from Brunch at the Races, 2016
A scene from Brunch at the Races, 2016
Anne Fishbein
Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

