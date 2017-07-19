Don't Miss L.A. Weekly's Annual Brunch Party — at a Racetrack

Fred 62's dish served at the 2016 Brunch at the races Anne Fishbein

One of L.A.'s most beloved food events is coming up in October, and tickets go on sale today.

Brunch at the Races is L.A. Weekly's annual breakfast party, held at Santa Anita Park — that's right, the racetrack. People often come out in their Kentucky Derby finest, but whatever they're wearing, they come to eat.

Presale tickets for the Oct. 15 event are on sale now, at $40 for GA and $60 for VIP, and can be purchased here.

The restaurants at the event are a mix of neighborhood favorites and nationally recognized eateries. The lineup will be unveiled soon.

General admission tickets include full-day entry to Santa Anita Park, unlimited food samples from over 30 breakfast and brunch restaurants, beer, wine and cocktail samples, access to our artisanal vendor village.

VIP tickets include all of the above plus access to our VIP lounge with exclusive cocktail samplings, and a VIP gift bag.