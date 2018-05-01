Breva Banishes the Ghosts From Restored Hotel Figueroa

Just a few short years ago, you knew you were hitting downtown going east on the 10 freeway when the mysterious Hotel Figueroa loomed like a beacon on the right. Built in 1925 by the YWCA as a hotel for women, it struggled to survive in recent years with the building explosion downtown; it was dwarfed by Staples Center and other shiny new hotels.

The historic hotel closed for a remodel in 2015 and reopened in February after an almost three-year transformation. Staying true to the building’s Spanish Colonial architecture, Rockefeller Partners Architects and Studio Collective came in and breathed stunning new life into the building with a Western Mediterranean style that includes five restaurant and bar concepts.

Before the renovation, the hotel’s Moroccan-style lobby was cold and spooky and had more flies buzzing around it than actual customers, which may have been part of its creepy charm for a while. It became a funky oasis for foreign tourists and Grammy-winning artists who wanted to fly under the radar after the awards ceremony at L.A. Live across the street.