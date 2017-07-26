menu

Boyle Heights Bakery La Mascota Is Celebrating 65 Years This Weekend

Boyle Heights Bakery La Mascota Is Celebrating 65 Years This Weekend

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 8:57 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Courtesy La Mascota
There was a bit of panic in 2015 when La Mascota, the Boyle Heights maker of pastries, tortas and tamales, was sold to new owners after being run by the same family since 1952. But so far, the new owners, Frank and Patty Aparicio, have only remodeled the physical space — the recipes are the same and the prices are still relatively low.

To celebrate the restaurant's continued success, the owners are throwing a party July 28-30. Mini tamales and pan dulce will be offered to visitors (and you can buy anything from the full menu). Here are the happenings:

Friday, July 28
65¢ tamales (Limit one dozen, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Mariachi music 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 10 a.m.-noon
Ballet Folklorico Boyle Heights

Sunday, July 30 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Live mariachi music

This is a great chance to come out and support a Boyle Heights institution.

2715 Whittier Blvd., Boyle Heights. (323) 263-5513, lamascotabakery.com.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

