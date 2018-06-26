Bong Appetit's Ry Prichard Hosts Cannabis-Infused Culinary Evening

Four of L.A.’s top chefs converged at sunset on Saturday, June 23, in the hills overlooking the city for a cannabis-inspired culinary evening hosted by Bong Appetit’s Ry Prichard.

“It’s exciting to be hosting this cannabis event and spreading the love with these amazing chefs,” Prichard said as he tended to about 250 amiable attendees in the sprawling four-level house on a hill overlooking the Moraga Vineyard. “We’ve got Sam Udell from the food truck WholeSam, chef Chris Oh, Manny Mendoza from Herbal Notes cannabis pop-ups and chef Dean Barker from Catch L.A.”

EXPAND Chef Manny Mendoza Michele Stueven

Guests were greeted on the front porch by the intoxicating aroma of Mendoza’s sizzling Wagyu rib cap carne asada tacos, made with cannabis tortilla, escabeche and salsa borracha. For vegetarians, Mendoza created a pupusa de hongo with cannabis masa, and a crunchy pickled cabbage curtido. He put a verde twist on his vegan pozole, made with tomatillos, green chilies and chayote, and topped it with weed chips.