Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish Touches Down in Santa MonicaEXPAND
Courtesy @LAeats

Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish Touches Down in Santa Monica

LA Weekly | June 8, 2018 | 5:36pm
AA

What’s better than Nashville-style hot chicken? Hot chicken straight from the source, compliments of Nashville’s Bolton’s Spicy Chicken & Fish, at LAeats Pop-Up Food Hall in Santa Monica.

The illustrious foodie destination — it has been featured by  Anthony Bourdain and on Netflix’s Ugly Delicious — will be dishing up its wings and hot chicken sandwiches on its first foray outside of Nashville. Expect to be in goodt hands, as owner Bolton Matthews and his wife will be preparing the food on the spot.

If chicken isn’t really your thing, fear not: Local chef Eric Greenspan (the B.E.C., Chino, the Foundry on Melrose) will be serving up his event-exclusive #18 smoked beef brisket melt.

And it wouldn’t an L.A. food event without complimentary truffle fries, cooked in beef fat and sprinkled with secret herbs and spices, from Urbani Truffle and Pat LaFrieda.

Finally, once you’ve had your fill of savory, grab a doughnut courtesy of Hustle ‘N Dough. Or if you’re parched, sip a cold beverage from Califia Farms and Califia Coffees.

Water Garden Campus, 2450 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., June 10, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $38.50. tickettailor.com/events/popupfoodhall/161752/r/popupfoodhallwebsite

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

