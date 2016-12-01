menu

Bob's Burgers Art Show and 10 Days of Burgers Open Tonight at Unit 120

Taste L.A.'s Best Desserts at Sips & Sweets


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bob's Burgers Art Show and 10 Days of Burgers Open Tonight at Unit 120

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 10:39 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Bob's Burgers Art Show and 10 Days of Burgers Open Tonight at Unit 120 (2)
Bento Box Entertainment/Chris Boren
A A

The creators of Bob's Burgers, one of the more excellent programs on television right now, have an art show at Chinatown's Unit 120 opening tonight.

Unsurprisingly, the art show is paired with a burger series: the art in the Unit 120 restaurant space. The burgers are served out of the adjacent to-go window, which has housed pop-ups such as Amboy and Easy's.

Related Stories

The art show will include pieces from painting to sculpture to mixed media, all themed around the animated TV series, and of course burgers.

The accompanying burger pop-up will feature a different chef's creation each day for the length of the show, which runs Dec. 1-10. Tonight's opening party is from 7 to 10 p.m., with burgers served starting at 5 p.m.

Tonight's burger? The "Wu Tang Killa Bees-tek."

The remaining nine days will run 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Here's the burger lineup, according to Unit 120:
Day 1- Chad Valencia of LASA
Day 2 - Isa Fabro of Unit120
Day 3 - Anthony Cailan of Unit 120
Day 4 - Christian Alquiza of Sweetfin
Day 5 - Chef Pawan Mahendro of Badmaash
Day 6 - Chris Requena of Wexler's
Day 7 - Dom Crisp of L&E Oyster Bar
Day 8 - Lawrence Fama of Amboy
Day 9 - Royce Burke of Chimney
Day 10 - Nomad

See the website for more details.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >