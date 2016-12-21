menu

Bill's Burgers, Which Is No Longer Bill & Hiroko’s, Is Still King of the California Burger Stands

Good Chinese Food Finally Comes to the Westside, Thanks to UCLA Students


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bill's Burgers, Which Is No Longer Bill & Hiroko’s, Is Still King of the California Burger Stands

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:10 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Bill's Burgers, Which Is No Longer Bill &amp; Hiroko’s, Is Still King of the California Burger StandsEXPAND
Katherine Spiers
A A

Gourmet burgers are a wonderful concept — and are often executed beautifully, too — but we can never forget about the originals, the thin-patty, vegetable-heavy cheeseburgers that are emblems of Southern California.

Bill's Burgers in the San Fernando Valley has changed its name a couple of times, but it has never changed its style: a simple roadside stand with no pretensions, just a short menu of sandwiches and burgers. No fries.

Related Stories

Bill Elwell started the burger stand in the mid-1960s, in a windblown, industrial stretch of the Valley that Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks sometimes fight over. Then the stand sat on a patch of dirt, and burgers cost less than $1. It's still pretty grubby, with seats at the outside counter or behind the restaurant, at a long table in a shack.

Fans know this is part of the charm. And there are plenty of fans who show up on weekdays, cash in hand, to get a burger topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, pickles and mayonnaise. It's best to add cheese and make it a double. This is one of those "sum greater than its parts" burgers, where the onion is tempered by the mayonnaise and the peppery meat doesn't get lost in the American cheese.

As mentioned, you can't get fries at Bill's, but you will end up getting a side of attitude. Elwell is a grouchy guy, though it's probably all for show. His ex-wife Hiroko Wilcox had her name on the sign for a few years, and since it's been removed, you'd think the split was acrimonious. But she's still working in the kitchen, and another of Elwell's exes is usually taking customer orders. He must secretly be a nice guy. Just don't ask for fries.

14742 Oxnard St., Van Nuys. (818) 785-4086, facebook.com/bills-burgers.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >