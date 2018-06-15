Bibigo Elevates Fast-Casual Korean Menu in First Stand-Alone Space

Food in a bowl and Chipotle-style eateries have taken over.

So it’s only natural that Korean build-your-own-bibimbap chain Bibigo has opened a new stand-alone location. Bibigo, a combination of classic Korean rice dish bibimbap and “go,” has operated mostly in mall food courts since 2010. A previous stand-alone in Westwood with a different design has closed. Now the concept has evolved, with a minimalist space full of white subway tile and accented with plants.

Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen, the sleek new fast-casual spot in Sawtelle Japantown, features Bibigo’s usual build-your-own bowls but boasts exclusive ingredients and elevated dishes not found at the other locations. A sizable bulgogi steak entree with egg yolk, rice, spring mix and onion sauce ($12.95) is an attractive and flavorful addition. Also new and Instagram-worthy is the Kimchi Fire ($11.95): kimchi fried rice, spicy pork, mozzarella cheese, green onion and lotus chips. It’s served with a cup of raw egg to pour around the rice, but thanks to the 500-degree bowl the egg cooks through, so you get a meal and a little show.