Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinners to Go — Because Cooking a Feast Is Overwhelming

You could cook for two days straight, or you could spend a little extra money and only turn on your oven to reheat some things. Either one is a viable Thanksgiving option. Below we've compiled some take-home Turkey Day dinner options, in case you want to leave it to the professionals this year. Four come from restaurants and one from a private chef; they come in slightly different price points; and some can be delivered. Be sure to check the pickup times and order-by deadlines, plus details like, you know, whether the turkey is included.

Akasha

Akasha's relatively vegetarian-friendly Thanksgiving menu has a lot to choose from — and you will have to choose, as everything is ordered à la carte. Try roasted cauliflower bisque with parsnip chips, or a persimmon, goat cheese and pomegranate salad; turkey with chestnut, sage and herb stuffing, or squash with chestnut and sage stuffing; herb-roasted king oyster and hen of the woods mushrooms; macaroni and cheese with paprika bread crumbs; chocolate-bourbon banana cream pie; and dozens of other options, Orders must be guaranteed with a credit card and placed no later than 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. Pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 9 p.m. All to-go orders come in reusable aluminum pans with cooking and heating instructions.

9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City; (310) 845-1700, akasharestaurant.com.

Courtesy Friends & Family

Friends & Family

Friends & Family has world-class baker Roxana Jullapat at the helm, so this is an excellent choice if you really want to carb up this Thanksgiving. Start with a bunch of hors d'oeuvres, like onion dip with crostini and Parmesan crackers. Then move on the turkey and pork loin, and then get ready for rolls, cornbread, bread pudding, root vegetables ... and dessert. Five kinds of pie, two flavors of ice cream, cookies and cakes. Order by Nov. 19 and pick up in Hollywood or pay more for delivery.

Order here.

Fundamental L.A.

Order either à la carte or as a package deal at $59 per person (eight-person minimum) from Fundamental L.A., a fancy Westwood sandwich shop. Choose two salads, three sides, a main (turkey, pork belly or short ribs)

and either a salted caramel pecan pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan pie or pear cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Order at catering@fundamental-la.com or (714) 856-1846. All orders must be confirmed by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Pick up Thursday, Nov. 23, between 8 and 11 a.m. It'll be busy, and the restaurant is buying your patience with free coffee and muffins. Delivery is available upon request for an additional fee.

1303 Westwood Blvd., Westwood; (310) 444-7581, fundamental-la.com.

EXPAND Ella Freyinger's sourdough stuffing Courtesy Ella Freyinger

Ella Freyinger

Ella Freyinger is a personal chef offering Thanksgiving dinner in two forms: fully cooked, and as a meal kit. If you want the whole thing done for you, order the turkey dinner for $600 — it feeds eight to 10. It includes turkey with herbs, lemon, sea salt and olive oil; turkey gravy; cranberry sauce; sourdough stuffing with celery, onion, herbs and chestnuts; Brussels sprouts with apple cider agrodolce, pancetta and oregano; roasted carrots with rosemary, caramelized shallots and honey; a shaved collard greens salad with seed brittle, ricotta salata and golden balsamic vinaigrette; mashed potatoes; and pumpkin pie. The other option is $350, but you'll have to do more of the cooking — kind of like a Thanksgiving Blue Apron. Both options will be available for pickup in Culver City on Wednesday, Nov. 22. To place an order, email catering@ellafreyinger.com. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 20.

EXPAND Belcampo's "Mario Batali" charcuterie tray Jake Ahles Photography

Belcampo

Belcampo is perhaps the fanciest butcher shop in the world, and it's calling its Thanksgiving dinner "Luxegiving" — it's not a total misnomer. If you've got 14 people coming, order the whole shebang for $899. The dinner includes a "Mario Batali" charcuterie tray, apple and butternut squash soup, salad, turkey, cornbread stuffing with sausage, mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, mac and cheese with lardons, a ton of vegetables, rolls, two pies and a bottle of Taittinger. If I had the means, I'd definitely get this. The dinner can be picked up at the Santa Monica location or delivered on Thanksgiving Day. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 13. To place your order, visit belcampo.com/thanksgiving.

