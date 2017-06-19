6 Best Places to Eat and Drink in Thai Town, According to Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern

EXPAND Daniel Mattern and Roxana Jullapat Andrea D'Agosto

Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern opened their all-day restaurant, Friends & Family, last month in Thai Town, and they've been having a blast exploring their new neighborhood. When they're not busy cooking or launching their new bread-delivery service, they're eating and drinking their way through this corner of East Hollywood. Here are their six favorite spots.

6. Carousel Restaurant

"Order the Carousel Party for a sampling of mezze and kabobs. It’s a great deal for just $25 per person. Middle Eastern food at its best." 5112 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 660-8060, carouselrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Morning glory salad Terrance Rorie

5. Jitlada

"Make sure you’re not in a rush. Service can take its time. The coco mango salad may not be the most authentic Thai dish, but it’s one of their best-sellers and it’s uber-delish." 5233½ Sunset Blvd. , Thai Town; (323) 667-9809, jitladala.com.

4. Tabula Rasa Bar

"This local wine bar is where we go for a glass of rosé at the end of the many 15-hour shifts we put in these days. We are so lucky these guys are across the street." 5125 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; (213) 290-6309, tabularasabar.com.

Sapp Coffee Shop's jade noodles Jean Trinh

3. Sapp Coffee Shop

"Our staff loves this place. They do a great job with the basics like pad thai or boat noodle soup, and, like most food in Thai Town, it’s super affordable." 5183 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 665-1035.

2. Raw Cane Super Juice

"Not quite green juice, not quite agua fresca. Their juices are just what you need when you feel like you’re about to catch a cold." 5301 Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 537-6611, sugarcanejuice.org.

Pork cakes at Spicy BBQ Anne Fishbein

1. Spicy BBQ

"The name says it all. Get the BBQ Chicken." 5101 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 663-4211.

