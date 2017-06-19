menu

6 Best Places to Eat and Drink in Thai Town, According to Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 8:36 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Daniel Mattern and Roxana JullapatEXPAND
Daniel Mattern and Roxana Jullapat
Andrea D'Agosto
Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern opened their all-day restaurant, Friends & Family, last month in Thai Town, and they've been having a blast exploring their new neighborhood. When they're not busy cooking or launching their new bread-delivery service, they're eating and drinking their way through this corner of East Hollywood. Here are their six favorite spots.

6. Carousel Restaurant
"Order the Carousel Party for a sampling of mezze and kabobs. It’s a great deal for just $25 per person. Middle Eastern food at its best." 5112 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 660-8060, carouselrestaurant.com.

Morning glory saladEXPAND
Morning glory salad
Terrance Rorie

5. Jitlada
"Make sure you’re not in a rush. Service can take its time. The coco mango salad may not be the most authentic Thai dish, but it’s one of their best-sellers and it’s uber-delish." 5233½ Sunset Blvd., Thai Town; (323) 667-9809, jitladala.com.

4. Tabula Rasa Bar
"This local wine bar is where we go for a glass of rosé at the end of the many 15-hour shifts we put in these days. We are so lucky these guys are across the street." 5125 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; (213) 290-6309, tabularasabar.com.

Sapp Coffee Shop's jade noodles
Sapp Coffee Shop's jade noodles
Jean Trinh

3. Sapp Coffee Shop
"Our staff loves this place. They do a great job with the basics like pad thai or boat noodle soup, and, like most food in Thai Town, it’s super affordable." 5183 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 665-1035.

2. Raw Cane Super Juice
"Not quite green juice, not quite agua fresca. Their juices are just what you need when you feel like you’re about to catch a cold." 5301 Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 537-6611, sugarcanejuice.org.

Pork cakes at Spicy BBQ
Pork cakes at Spicy BBQ
Anne Fishbein

1. Spicy BBQ
"The name says it all. Get the BBQ Chicken." 5101 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood; (323) 663-4211.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

