Table setting at Alimento Anne Fishbein

It is practically impossible to keep up with all the goings on in Silver Lake's food scene these days. It seems as if a new restaurant opens up every five minutes, each one more fabulous than the last.

And yet, when we pause to consider the very best places to eat in Silver Lake, we find that many of our favorites haven't changed. That's not to say there isn't a ton of newness on this list — you'll find a couple of restaurants that have opened just this year — but we also still love some spots that have been around for a long time, serving the neighborhood as it changes around them.

Here are the old school, the brand new, and the tried and true places that make up the 10 best restaurants in Silver Lake right this minute.

10. Silverlake Ramen

When driving past Silver Lake Ramen, you may be shocked to see a line out the door more in keeping with ramen joints on Sawtelle. But no, this is Sunset Boulevard, and yes, folks line up for ramen here, too. When the place opened, many of us said, "It's pretty good ramen ... for Silver Lake." Now we say, "Damn, this is some of the best ramen around." The bowls are exceptional, with thick slabs of chashu in a glossy, rich tonkotsu broth, spicy chili paste that packs a very nice kick and beautifully chewy noodles. Is it worth lining up for? Absolutely. 2927 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 660-8100. silverlakeramen.com.

EXPAND Barbrix Anne Fishbein

9. Barbrix

All neighborhoods deserve a Barbrix: a casual neighborhood spot with fantastic wine, a pretty patio and fun food for grazing. Barbrix is the spot you go to when you just want some cheese and charcuterie for dinner, along with a great bottle of nebbiolo and a waitress who can discuss that nebbiolo intelligently. It's the spot you take out-of-town guests for a hungover brunch — not the impress-the-New-Yorkers-with-our-L.A.-glam brunch (we enjoy the low-key brunches far more than the glam ones anyway). Creative vegetable sides, Mediterranean nibbles and fresh, delicious pastas are available if you want a more substantial meal. The food here is good. The hospitality, atmosphere and wine are even better. 2442 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 662-2442, barbrix.com.

8. El Cochinito

A meal at El Cochinito, the Cuban cafe that's been operating in a strip mall since 1988, is an antidote to the hipster explosion that's hit the rest of Sunset Boulevard. Chef and owner Gladys Gutierrez grew up in her father's cafe in Havana, and the cooking here has all the love of a multigenerational family business. The Cuban sandwiches are great, and the specials board often has tempting offerings, but the must-have dish here is the lechon asado, a pile of grilled pig that's juicy but also gloriously crisped at the edges. Along with fluffy white rice and hearty black beans, it's one of the most comforting meals the neighborhood has to offer. 3508 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 668-0737, cochinitola.com.

Tea leaf salad at Daw Yee Myanmar Corner James Gordon

7. Daw Yee Myanmar Corner

When Delyn Chow decided to expand his Monterey Park restaurant to Silver Lake, he did the neighborhood a great favor, bringing some of the best Burmese food in town to this tiny Sunset Boulevard strip mall. The kima platha, a roti-like layered bread stuffed with lamb or chicken, is fried to a slight crunch and served alongside a tangy, spicy sauce. It's delicious. Chow's curries tend to be milder than what you might sample in Mandalay — they're rich, herbal and mostly tomato-based. An aromatic goat and lentil stew, related to the familiar Indian dal, is served alongside naan. And there are noodles: the mohinga, of course, with a peppery broth and savory flavor that tastes distinctly Burmese, and Shan noodles served in a light chicken curry. Kyae oh noodles come in a mild Vietnamese-style broth, while tophu nwe noodles, layered with a custardy chickpea-flour mixture, are drizzled with enough chili oil to remind you of Sichuan. The restaurant's salads could be its greatest attraction, arranged with the meticulous detail you'd recognize from Monterey Park. — James Gordon. 2831 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (213) 413-0568, dawyeesilverlake.com.

Romesco, seared summer vegetables, charred leeks, smashed potatoes and cilantro at Botanica Anne Fishbein

6. Botanica

You could go to Botanica simply to be the type of person who goes there, who eats gorgeous plates of food that look as though they were lifted from the pages of a fabulous food magazine, in a room that might be featured in the pages of a fabulous design magazine. Botanica is a restaurant, but it is also a lifestyle. The all-day restaurant is located on Silver Lake's prettiest retail corridor, in what was formerly a dimly lit, halfway decent liquor store. The building has been gutted and opened up and transformed completely: The storefront space is now a market selling wine and coffee and a few beautifully chosen baskets of seasonal produce; behind that lies a long bar and banquette seating, and there's a garden patio out back with more seating and vases spilling unruly arrangements of flowers. Most of the food comes in wide, heavy bowls, herbs and lettuces and pops of brightly colored garnish draped around the inner curve of the tableware, messy but somehow composed and perfect. Owners Heather Sperling and Emily Fiffer are welcoming at every turn, chatting with customers, pouring tastes of wine, exuding a warmth that brims with genuine emotion. They love this neighborhood, and they love this food. So do we. 1620 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 522-6106, botanicarestaurant.com.

