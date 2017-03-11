menu


Prepare For Pi Day By Eating Pie

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 6:18 a.m.
By Kate Durocher
Sweet potato pie at Gjusta
Sweet potato pie at Gjusta
S. Rashkin
Having an excuse to eat pie is pretty unnecessary. Sugary, crispy crust filled with warm berries needs no reason to be eaten, but, we'll give you one anyway. In honor of Pi Day on March 14, here is a list of spots to sink your teeth into some delicious pies around L.A.

Where to Get Out-of-the Ordinary Special Occassion Pies in L.A.
Pie is a mandatory element of a proper spread, and a great pie is the perfect way to punctuate a successful feast — or obliterate the memory of a bad one.

Lamb pies
Lamb pies
Learn About Northern Chinese Food at Beijing Pie House
Savory pies count too and Beijing Pie House is here to offer them. Los Angeles County has an abundance of Chinese restaurants, representing perhaps every region of mainland China, and Taiwan too. Which means that everyone here has the duty and the utterly delicious privilege to learn about all the different forms Chinese food takes.

Owner Matthew Heffner comes from a family that has long been devoted to pie.
Owner Matthew Heffner comes from a family that has long been devoted to pie.
The Pie Hole Takes Hollywood, An Unlikely Location It Believes in
Local love for the company’s classic and creative pies — maple custard, matcha green tea and strawberry lavender, to name a few — has led to the formation of a mini pie empire.

Pies at Gus's Fried Chicken
Pies at Gus's Fried Chicken
From Fried Tomatoes to Coconut Pie, There's More to Gus's Than Great Chicken
If you do have a sweet tooth, Gus's has you covered with half a dozen pies, including a suave, homemade coconut pie filled with sweet custard and topped with shreds of unsweetened toasted coconut.

Mince pies at Ye Olde King's Head Bakery
Mince pies at Ye Olde King's Head Bakery
Where to Get Mince Pies in L.A.
Mince pies have evolved since the Middle Ages (including banishing the meat in many cases). And since the English emigrants who settled the United States brought their mincemeat pies with them, the treat has long been traditional for many Americans, too.

Good Girl Dinette's pie
Good Girl Dinette's pie
Diep Tran

10 Best Pies in Los Angeles
Pie can become a fixation. For some, it's more than just something to eat, it's an experience.

