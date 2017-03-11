Prepare For Pi Day By Eating Pie
|
Sweet potato pie at Gjusta
S. Rashkin
Having an excuse to eat pie is pretty unnecessary. Sugary, crispy crust filled with warm berries needs no reason to be eaten, but, we'll give you one anyway. In honor of Pi Day on March 14, here is a list of spots to sink your teeth into some delicious pies around L.A.
Where to Get Out-of-the Ordinary Special Occassion Pies in L.A.
Pie is a mandatory element of a proper spread, and a great pie is the perfect way to punctuate a successful feast — or obliterate the memory of a bad one.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Lamb pies
Anne Fishbein
Learn About Northern Chinese Food at Beijing Pie House
Savory pies count too and Beijing Pie House is here to offer them. Los Angeles County has an abundance of Chinese restaurants, representing perhaps every region of mainland China, and Taiwan too. Which means that everyone here has the duty and the utterly delicious privilege to learn about all the different forms Chinese food takes.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Owner Matthew Heffner comes from a family that has long been devoted to pie.
Chelsee Lowe
The Pie Hole Takes Hollywood, An Unlikely Location It Believes in
Local love for the company’s classic and creative pies — maple custard, matcha green tea and strawberry lavender, to name a few — has led to the formation of a mini pie empire.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Pies at Gus's Fried Chicken
Kayvan Gabbay
From Fried Tomatoes to Coconut Pie, There's More to Gus's Than Great Chicken
If you do have a sweet tooth, Gus's has you covered with half a dozen pies, including a suave, homemade coconut pie filled with sweet custard and topped with shreds of unsweetened toasted coconut.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Mince pies at Ye Olde King's Head Bakery
S. Rashkin
Where to Get Mince Pies in L.A.
Mince pies have evolved since the Middle Ages (including banishing the meat in many cases). And since the English emigrants who settled the United States brought their mincemeat pies with them, the treat has long been traditional for many Americans, too.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Good Girl Dinette's pie
Diep Tran
10 Best Pies in Los Angeles
Pie can become a fixation. For some, it's more than just something to eat, it's an experience.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!