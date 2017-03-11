Prepare For Pi Day By Eating Pie

EXPAND Sweet potato pie at Gjusta S. Rashkin

Having an excuse to eat pie is pretty unnecessary. Sugary, crispy crust filled with warm berries needs no reason to be eaten, but, we'll give you one anyway. In honor of Pi Day on March 14, here is a list of spots to sink your teeth into some delicious pies around L.A.

Where to Get Out-of-the Ordinary Special Occassion Pies in L.A.

Pie is a mandatory element of a proper spread, and a great pie is the perfect way to punctuate a successful feast — or obliterate the memory of a bad one.

Lamb pies Anne Fishbein

Learn About Northern Chinese Food at Beijing Pie House

Savory pies count too and Beijing Pie House is here to offer them. Los Angeles County has an abundance of Chinese restaurants, representing perhaps every region of mainland China, and Taiwan too. Which means that everyone here has the duty and the utterly delicious privilege to learn about all the different forms Chinese food takes.

Owner Matthew Heffner comes from a family that has long been devoted to pie. Chelsee Lowe

The Pie Hole Takes Hollywood, An Unlikely Location It Believes in

Local love for the company’s classic and creative pies — maple custard, matcha green tea and strawberry lavender, to name a few — has led to the formation of a mini pie empire.

Pies at Gus's Fried Chicken Kayvan Gabbay

From Fried Tomatoes to Coconut Pie, There's More to Gus's Than Great Chicken

If you do have a sweet tooth, Gus's has you covered with half a dozen pies, including a suave, homemade coconut pie filled with sweet custard and topped with shreds of unsweetened toasted coconut.

EXPAND Mince pies at Ye Olde King's Head Bakery S. Rashkin

Where to Get Mince Pies in L.A.

Mince pies have evolved since the Middle Ages (including banishing the meat in many cases). And since the English emigrants who settled the United States brought their mincemeat pies with them, the treat has long been traditional for many Americans, too.

EXPAND Good Girl Dinette's pie Diep Tran

10 Best Pies in Los Angeles

Pie can become a fixation. For some, it's more than just something to eat, it's an experience.

