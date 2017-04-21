menu

Cocktail of the Week: Time to Get Serious

Harvey Wallbanger Is Back, Baby


Friday, April 21, 2017 at 8:20 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Newest old-fashionedEXPAND
Newest old-fashioned
Courtesy ERB
In the first two installments of Cocktail of the Week, I explored some drinks that could be described as silly. Fairly or not, that's how people think about a Collins and a Wallbanger.

This week we turn our gaze to a drink that's a little more revered. But cocktail culture being what it is right now, it's a play on an old classic, not a straightforward drink.

The Newest Old-Fashioned at ERB downtown is a delight to drink. It might actually stretch the definition of what an old-fashioned is — not because the bar has subbed in bourbon in place of whiskey, which to some is perfectly normal and to others an absolute outrage — but because there's no sugar, no cherry and no slice of orange. But there is a half-ounce of amaro, the Italian herbal liqueur.

It's a good sipping cocktail. You can't quite chug it down, but it's not overly bracing, either. It's a good first-date drink.

Here's the recipe:
2 oz Basil Hayden bourbon
1/2 oz Amaro Angeleno
3 dashes Forbidden Bitters

Served over a large rock
Garnished with an orange peel

But if you do go to ERB to drink it, you'll have to play bocce ball in the court out back. Drink amaro, play bocce. It's a perfect pairing.

1936 E. Seventh St., downtown; (213) 335-6166, erbla.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

