menu

Best Los Angeles Restaurants Open on Christmas

A Chinatown Christmas Carol


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Los Angeles Restaurants Open on Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:45 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Best Los Angeles Restaurants Open on Christmas
Dylan + Jeni
A A

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, if cooking doesn't make you happy, you definitely shouldn't do it, for your happiness and that of your loved ones. So go out for dinner! Here are some of the best restaurant Christmas dinners around L.A. — fun, upscale-but-not-stuffy venues for some Champagne and celebrations. And, as always, remember to make reservations!

Related Stories

Georgie
Belly up to the buffet and just go nuts: It's an expensive spread, and it's Christmas. Georgie will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas, and the food will transition from brunch-ish to dinner-ish through the course of the day. In addition to the food, each table will be decked out with mini hot chocolate toppings bars, and servers will be on hand with mobile Champagne cocktail carts.
Noon-9 p.m.; $108 per person, $38 5-12 years, complimentary for children under 4; $30 for bottomless Champagne 

The Belvedere
The Belvedere, the elegant French-country restaurant at the Peninsula Beverly Hill, is doing family-style Christmas dinner this year, with a traditional American menu including chestnut bisque, oysters Rockefeller, roasted duck, free-range turkey and all the trimmings. Try to get seated on the patio next to the outdoor fireplace.
11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Public Kitchen & Bar
Head on over to Hollywood! Public Kitchen's Christmas dinner is a mix of buffet and table service, with a very L.A. menu of heavy and light dishes. Get the duck confit hash with poached egg, or perhaps a watermelon and burrata salad. You'll definitely hit up the carving stations, which will be serving rack of lamb and prime rib.
11 a.m.–4 p.m. $65 per person; bottomless mimosas $20.

Mastro’s
There are two local Mastro's locations: Beverly Hills and Malibu. Choose your expensive poison. Both will be open Christmas Day, and if you go here, you might as well go big: Get a seafood tower, a steak with a side of lobster mashed potatoes, Champagne, butter cake à la mode ... you didn't come here to scrimp!
5–11 p.m.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >