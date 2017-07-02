menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

How to Have the Tastiest 4th of July

Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 12:18 p.m.
By Kate Durocher
All-American pie at Valerie ConfectionsEXPAND
All-American pie at Valerie Confections
Courtesy Valerie Confections
A A

America's birthday is one of the best eating days of the year. Here here are a few suggestions for how to have the tastiest July 4th in L.A.

"Pulled Pork Sando," corn on the cob, watermelon and spare ribs from Barrel & Ashes
"Pulled Pork Sando," corn on the cob, watermelon and spare ribs from Barrel & Ashes
Jakob Layman

Here's Where to Buy Your July 4th Take-Home Feasts

Want to feast on the Fourth of July? Of course you do. Want to do all the cooking yourself? Of course you don't. So have your hootenanny catered!

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

How to Have the Tastiest 4th of July (2)
Chris Sorge/Flickr

Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4

There are plenty of restaurants in L.A. hosting Fourth of July events and offering Independence Day specials, and a few of them are even positioned so you get a sweet fireworks view.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Coconut bowl at Helados PopsEXPAND
Coconut bowl at Helados Pops
Danny Liao

The Best Ice Cream in Los Angeles

Though some might try to make the case that ice cream is a dessert best suited to winter (high calories equal higher body heat, or at least that's what Benjamin Franklin said), almost everyone associates it with summer.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Cassell's burger is a thing of simple beauty.
Cassell's burger is a thing of simple beauty.
Anne Fishbein

10 Best Burgers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a burger town. The cheeseburger was arguably invented here (on the Pasadena/Eagle Rock border), and we've spent the last 90 years perfecting the form.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Kate Durocher

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >