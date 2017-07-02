How to Have the Tastiest 4th of July
All-American pie at Valerie Confections
Courtesy Valerie Confections
America's birthday is one of the best eating days of the year. Here here are a few suggestions for how to have the tastiest July 4th in L.A.
|
"Pulled Pork Sando," corn on the cob, watermelon and spare ribs from Barrel & Ashes
Jakob Layman
Here's Where to Buy Your July 4th Take-Home Feasts
Want to feast on the Fourth of July? Of course you do. Want to do all the cooking yourself? Of course you don't. So have your hootenanny catered!
Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4
There are plenty of restaurants in L.A. hosting Fourth of July events and offering Independence Day specials, and a few of them are even positioned so you get a sweet fireworks view.
|
Coconut bowl at Helados Pops
Danny Liao
The Best Ice Cream in Los Angeles
Though some might try to make the case that ice cream is a dessert best suited to winter (high calories equal higher body heat, or at least that's what Benjamin Franklin said), almost everyone associates it with summer.
|
Cassell's burger is a thing of simple beauty.
Anne Fishbein
10 Best Burgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a burger town. The cheeseburger was arguably invented here (on the Pasadena/Eagle Rock border), and we've spent the last 90 years perfecting the form.
