Best Hangover Cures in Los Angeles

Pork belly hash at Herringbone in Santa Monica. Madison Parker

We’re not sure if Pedialyte is still a thing for hangovers, but if it is, the best thing about it is probably telling your friends about that one time you were so hungover you drank Pedialyte. For the slightly less desperate, here’s a roundup of our favorite grown-up foods that offers you the best chance of chasing away that headache, be it by the power of broth, grease, or spice. Any regret from texting your ex, however, will need additional remedy. So don those crappy old sweatpants, put on those sunglasses and chase down one of these healing balms.

Pork Belly Hash at Herringbone

If you’re that person that can never decide between the hash or Benedict and are always trying to combine dishes to taste a little bit of everything, this one’s for you. Featuring the decadence of Hollandaise smothering a house-smoked, salty pork belly and poached eggs, this is all of our favorite breakfast dishes coming together and having a party. The meal’s not overly greasy, but it’s definitely rich enough to blot out last night’s poor decisions.

1755 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica; (310) 971-4460.

Seonjiguk, one type of haejangguk, or "hangover soup." SJ Yang/ Wikimedia Commons

Haejangguk at Yangji Gamjatang

No hangover meal list would be complete without a dish that literally translates into “hangover soup,” obviously. There are several varieties of haejangguk, some deep red with soybean paste and red pepper, others milky white with stewed ox cartilage. The kind that you’ll find at Yangji Gamjatang is a grounding beef broth with cabbage, beef rib and – cover your ears, vegans – congealed ox blood. While this might be new territory for those of us unused to offal or blood, its soul-renewing properties must be experienced for oneself.

3470 W. 6th St., Koreatown; (213) 388-1105.

Chile relleno burrito at La Tortilleria Azteca. Javier Cabral

Burritos at La Azteca Tortilleria

Nothing punctuates a night of heavy drinking as efficiently as the humble breakfast burrito: filling but not overly greasy, it contains just the right proportion of chewy carbs to unctuous cheese to rib-sticking meat. Unlike most burritos where the tortilla is just a necessary impediment to its contents, the flour tortilla at this eastside spot is freshly made, crisped on the grill, and steals the show. Load it up with your choice of cheese, bacon, rice, beans and eggs. The chile relleno burrito is also excellent here, and is what this place is known for.

4538 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave, Boyle Heights; (323) 262-5977.

Beef noodle soup with knife cut noodles at JTYH in San Gabriel Valley. Clarissa Wei

Beef noodle soup at JTYH Restaurant

If you’re mad hungover on the westside, the last thing you want to do is drive to the SGV. But, if we can convince you to make the trip, we promise you that these noodles will make it worth it. Extra wide and knife “torn,” they’re actually close to dumplings in density and texture, and utterly chewy and delicate. Served in a dark, salty broth and accompanied by tender beef chunks, bright green spinach leaves, pickled vegetables and cilantro, this Sichuan dish is as delicate as your favorite pho, but dare we say, more satiating.

9425 Valley Blvd., Rosemead; (626) 442-8999.

Red velvet pancakes at Larchmont Bungalow in Larchmont Village, L.A. Kara Brugman/Flickr

Red Velvet Pancakes at Larchmont Bungalow

If savory's not your thing and you're craving the comfort of sweets, there's no better way to have dessert for breakfast than the red velvet pancakes at Larchmont Bungalow. The lurid crimson carbohydrate structure dissolves quickly in your mouth; the syrup on the side is only for the truly insane. The dish is best shared or elected as a side portion with eggs, unless you’re looking to trade your hangover for diabetic leg cramps.

107 N. Larchment Blvd., Larchmont; (323) 461-1528.

A comforting huge bowl of Menudo. Noah Galuten

Menudo at La Abeja Restaurant Don’t go here because Jonathan Gold or L.A. Weekly told you to, go here because it’s one of the best bowls of menudo you’ll slurp in Los Angeles. The recipe was passed down from the owner’s grandmother, and has been unchanged for the past fifty years: chewy hominy, tender tripe, and a slightly smoky broth glistening with just a few drops of grease. Smother it in a confetti of cilantro and onion, and you can check off all the taste and texture boxes.

3700 N. Figueroa St., Mount Washington; (323) 221-0474.

The Brisket Gravy Fries at The Bowery

If you’ve woken up well past noon and have missed the brunch cutoff, make sure you’re wearing pants with an elastic waistband and get thee to The Bowery. There you can order a huge plate of fries topped in cheddar, roast brisket and all that gravy: an American poutine, if you will, and definitely fork-worthy. It’s so rich it’ll put you right back to sleep, which is probably what you need anyway. Poor thing.

6268 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 465-3400.

Chicken kalguksu at Hangari Balsarik Kalgooksoo Christine Chiao

Chicken kalgooksoo at Hangari Bajirak Kalgooksoo

Everyone has their go to sick day remedies; after tasting this chicken soup, we’re wagering it’ll be yours. Although we have already included a good selection of broths and stews on this list, we would be remiss if we didn’t include this chicken soup. The namesake of the restaurant, it features hand torn wheat noodles that float in a milky broth, nearly opaque from the bone-in chicken being stewed so long. There are notes of garlic; the broth is buttery; pumpkin and potato make appearances, and it’s all topped off with a generous helping of green onion. The bowl is large enough to share, but you probably won’t want to.

3470 W 6th St., Koreatown; (213) 388-2326.

